Ex-Celtic, Jayson Tatum’s Close Friend ‘Would Welcome’ Return: Sources

Should the Boston Celtics look for more wing depth this offseason, a familiar face apparently would be open to a reunion. According to Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney, Javonte Green, who played for the Celtics from 2019 to 2021, would be down to play for the team again.

Deveney reported that Green, who has a strong rapport with Celtics star Jayson Tatum, would be down for coming back for a second go-round.

“Green, a close friend of Celtics star Jayson Tatum, ‘would welcome’ a return to the Celtics, a source said,” Deveney wrote on June 28.

Green was traded along with Daniel Theis to the Chicago Bulls at the 2021 NBA Trade Deadline on what was considered to be a salary dump, where Green played until 2023.

Since taking over as President of Basketball Operations in 2021, Brad Stevens has brought back multiple former Celtics, including Theis, Al Horford, Enes Kanter Freedom, Joe Johnson, and Luke Kornet, so bringing back Green wouldn’t be out of left field.

Green did not have much of a role with the Bulls this season, having appeared in 32 games and playing 15 minutes on average. That was due to Green’s season being hampered after having knee surgery in January. His injury-shortened season could help the Celtics get him at an affordable price if the desire for a reunion is mutual.

Jeff Green Floated as Free Agent Target

On June 28, Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston floated multiple players who the Celtics could potentially go after in free agency, one of them being Jeff Green.

Hartwell explained why the Celtics could go after Green, who helped the Denver Nuggets win their first title as a franchise.

“Want a fun offseason storyline? How about Green returning to the team that drafted him fifth overall in 2007 (before trading him for Ray Allen) and employed him for four seasons? The 16-year veteran proved during the Nuggets’ championship run that he’s still capable of contributing on a contender, and even if he doesn’t play big minutes in Boston, his wealth of NBA experience would greatly benefit Tatum, Brown, and the Celtics’ core,” Hartwell wrote.

The Celtics had interest in Green in 2021, according to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, before he signed with the Nuggets, which serves as more evidence that Stevens has an affinity for adding players he used to coach on the Celtics.

Celtics Looked Into Re-Acquiring Kelly Olynyk

While listing possible options the Celtics could look into this offseason, Brian Robb of MassLive not only mentioned former Celtic Kelly Olynyk but added that the Celtics were interested in him at the NBA Trade Deadline.

“Kelly Olynyk ($12.1 million expiring): Celtics had interest at last year’s deadline per a league source,” Robb wrote.

Robb listed Olynyk as a possible option should Grant Williams leave this offseason. Olynyk could very well be expendable on the Jazz roster since the team is projected to have Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, John Collins, and Tayler Hendricks in their frontcourt, but there have been no rumors saying that Olynyk is on the table.

Unlike Jeff Green, Olynyk would have familiarity with some of the Celtics players were he to be brought back, including Jaylen Brown and Al Horford.