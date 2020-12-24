Jaylen Brown Sends Strong Message to Fans After Tatum’s Game-Winner

While the NBA bubble may be no more (for now), welcoming fans into TD Garden remains a no-go for the Boston Celtics at the moment, as the league works its way through COVID-19 guidelines. Considering the homecourt advantage that comes with playing in such a storied arena, it can be a tad difficult getting used to the silence, as Jaylen Brown noted to reporters following Wednesday’s night’s 122-121 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

“It’s a little bit more weird (than the bubble) just because it’s the Garden and the Garden is one of the loudest places to play in the NBA,” Brown said. “So it definitely is an adjustment we gotta get used to.”

In terms of the Garden, one could only imagine the energy fans would have delivered in Boston’s season-opening thriller. As we all know by now, Jayson Tatum delivered a dagger in Wednesday’s Eastern Conference showdown with the Bucks. The All-Star forward banked in a three-pointer over Milwaukee’s two-time reigning MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, with 0.4 ticks left in regulation. The Celtics bench proceeded to erupt as Boston went on to notch their first victory of the 2020-21 season.

Yet in a moment of jovial celebration, Brown, who put up 33 points in 38 minutes of play, couldn’t help but think of all the fans at home.

Jaylen Brown to Fans: ‘Keep Sending Your Energy’

Following the game, the fifth-year pro sent his appreciation the way of the Celtics faithful while urging them to keep sending their energy the team’s way.

“That was a hell of a shot by JT, and I know all the Celtics fans were going crazy, so we appreciate you guys,” Brown said. “Keep sending your energy even though you’re not in the building we still might feel it.”

Brown went on to shed some praise on Tatum for his clutch shot.

“Hell of a shot, big-time shot. The type of shot we trust JT with, that he looks forward to,” Brown said of Tatum, before taking a friendly jab for his delivery. “I don’t know if he called glass, but I’ll take it.”

Was Brown the Best Player on the Court vs. Bucks?

Chadd Finn of the Boston Globe certainly believes so. On a night where Tatum shouldered hero duties for the Celtics and the Greek Freak put forth a 35-13 triple-double effort for the Bucks, it was Brown whose all-around game earned rave reviews from Finn:

Jaylen Brown: Jayson Tatum got to be the hero, but Brown was the Celtics’ best player Wednesday night. He started off a little out of sync – sometimes his enthusiasm leads him to play 5 miles per hour faster than he should – but then he got cooking, ripping off 10 points in final 2 minutes 32 seconds of the second quarter. He had it going from midrange, but also knocked down three 3s (including a long one off a nifty pass from Jeff Teague right before halftime), finished at the rim on several of his 13 field goals, and didn’t commit a single turnover in 38 minutes. That’s exactly how he has to play in Kemba Walker’s absence.

Brown’s name has been tossed around in trade rumors of late as the potential centerpiece in a deal that would field the services of James Harden in return. However, his play on Wednesday and seemingly seamless fit into the team’s lineup sheds light on why so many Celtics fans have pushed back at the idea of unloading the 24-year-old.

