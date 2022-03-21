Celtics Star Feels ‘No Satisfaction’ in Light of Team’s Success

Don’t look now, but the Boston Celtics, heading into Monday’s matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, are only three games behind the Miami Heat for first place in the Eastern Conference and have put the NBA on notice.

The Celtics are not only 19-3 in their last 22 games, but they also lead the league in team defensive efficiency (1.029), opponent shooting percentage (43%), and fewest points allowed (103.6) per Teamrankings.com.

Boston is one of, if not the best defense the association has to offer.

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown: ‘We Still Have a Lot to Do’

However, for veteran star Jaylen Brown, who’s fixated on the bigger picture, plenty of work lies ahead; thus, now is not the time to be satisfied with his team’s overall performance.

“No satisfaction whatsoever, and I mean that,” Brown said after beating the Nuggets, Sunday night. “I think I could still play a lot better in spots. I just want to get to the playoffs and be healthy. And, I think we still have a lot of good basketball to go. So, I’m excited about our future. But, no satisfaction whatsoever, and I’m not just saying that to say that. We just got to take it one game at a time. Just because we won some games doesn’t mean anything. We still have a lot to do. We still haven’t proven ourselves; we’re ready to get to the playoff stage and turn things up.

“So, no satisfaction from us, shouldn’t be any satisfaction from our fanbase.”

This may be the most whacked out season I’ve ever followed. How’s something like this happen? Never seen a team shift personalities mid season the way these celtics have. I’ve got nothing but the highest praise for these guys. Go C’s! pic.twitter.com/gaVRoSMVLb — Nick Gelso (@CLNS_Nick) March 21, 2022

‘Feels Good to Win Games,’ But Jaylen Brown Wants More

On the contrary, finding consistency in the win column was a constant struggle for Boston throughout the start of the regular season. So, crawling from the bottom of the Eastern Conference’s playoff picture and locking down a top-four spot in a mere six-week window should be enough to feel proud.

Perhaps Jaylen’s alluding to his play of late, which is trending upward in the wake of his back-to-back 30-point performances against the Nuggets and Sacramento Kings, respectively, but overall’s been a disappointing month. Averaging 20 points while connecting on 46.9% of his shots, including 31.3% from deep throughout March, is uncharacteristic of Jaylen.

As for the Celtics, climbing above a .500 record was a challenge, making the recent success much more rewarding for Jaylen and his teammates.

“It feels great to win games,” Brown added. “Absolutely. So, I don’t want to discredit that, especially with all of the things that were going on earlier in the season. But, (we) still got a lot of legroom to go. So, I’m looking forward to the future.”





Jaylen Brown Keeping Celtics’ Big-Picture in Focus

Brown, who was unavailable for last year’s postseason best-of-7 series against the Brooklyn Nets, could just be extra cautious this time around. However, to Jaylen’s point, what the Celtics do between now and the playoffs should be interesting, but ultimately, it won’t be how we judge the 2021-22 Celtics.

Keeping the big-picture in mind, it’s how the Celtics meet their fate at the end of the playoffs that’ll stand the test of time.

“Nothing different, to be honest,” Brown said while addressing the Celtics’ rapid turnout this season. “Obviously, you grow and learn as you lose. But, I think Jayson (Tatum) is continuing to be aggressive by being himself. I’m being myself. At the same time, two back-to-back games where the ball was moving. I didn’t have one assist. People may have gotten on me earlier in the season, but we’re playing the game the right way, drawing doubles, making the right plays, and the ball is falling in the net.

“So, continuing to be ourselves and play the right way and getting good team wins, and just taking what the game gives you.”

