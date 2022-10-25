Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Makes Final Decision on Association With Kanye West

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown announced on his Twitter page that he is terminating his association with his Sports Agency, Donda Sports, an agency owned by controversial rapper Kanye West. Brown released an official statement on the matter.

“In the past 24 hours, I’ve been able to reflect and better understand how my previous statements lack clarity in expressing my stance against recent insensitive public remarks and actions. For that, I apologize. And in this, I seek to be as clear as possible. I have always, and will always, continue to stand strongly against any antisemitism, hate speech, misrepresentation, and oppressive rhetoric of any kind.

“In light of that, after sharing in conversation, I now recognize that there are times when my voice and my position can’t coexist in spaces that don’t correspond with my stance or my values. And, for that reason, I am terminating my association with Donda Sports.

“I do seek to continue providing mentorship, love, and support to the incredible children, faculty, and young athletes with whom I’ve been grateful to form bonds with and during my time with Donda Academy.”