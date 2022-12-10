Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Gets Bold Backing After Recent Run

Jaylen Brown has been putting in some incredible performances for the Boston Celtics this season and currently finds himself in All-NBA discussions with fans and media alike.

According to Heavy on Sports’ Keith Smith, who was speaking on an episode of the Postin’ Up With Keith Smith & Adam Taylor podcast, Brown’s improved performances are here to stay.

“It’s just the things he’s doing offensively now are so good. I don’t want to overreact to this three-game stretch in a hundred-plus minutes with one turnover, but that’s great stuff out of him because he had been sitting for a little while he was on the negative side of assist-to-turnover ratio, and then he was basically sitting at a one to one, and he still kind of is. But, you know when you see, all right, he can do this, and this is against three teams that were focused on ‘let’s get into guys bodies, let’s get physical, let’s do those things.’ Scoring-wise, he’s, you know, off the charts now, he’s kind of doing everything. And one sneaky thing is he’s not shooting the three great yet. Like if that ticks back up to where it’s been the last couple of years, now you’re talking (about) another guy who’s gonna be, you know, pushing thirty points per game. I think it’s real,” Smith said.

Over his first 24 games of the current season, Brown is averaging 26.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 49.8% from the field, 34.5% from deep, and 83.8% from the field.

Brown Could Earn Significant Pay Increase

According to a December 5 article by NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg, Brown could receive a significant pay increase if he can sustain his current performance levels for the remainder of the season and throughout the playoffs.

“If Brown lands one of 15 All-NBA berths this season, he could trigger the criteria for the designated veteran player exception that could put him in position to sign a supermax extension with the Celtics this offseason…That extension could pay him roughly $290 million over five seasons, depending on where the cap lands for the 2024-25 campaign. With an All-NBA season, Brown could command a first-year salary starting at 35 percent of whatever the cap is that season, with current projections suggesting a $50 million starting salary,” Forsberg wrote.

Brown’s current contract runs until 2024, at which point he will become an unrestricted free agent; however if he does earn supermax eligibility, you can expect the Celtics to extend a max offer sheet to him at their earliest opportunity, which would likely keep the star wing in Boston throughout his prime years.

Brown is Brimming With Confidence

Speaking to NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin on December 4, following his 34-point night against the Brooklyn Nets, Brown cut a confident figure, declaring that he believe’s he’s capable of playing against the best players in the world.

“Just being aggressive, coming out, making them have to guard me. I got it going and just kept it going. I can play with the best of them, so I just like reminding people of that…I’m feeling good, I’m feeling great, I’m feeling strong, I’m getting into a rhythm. I’m starting to focus in a little bit more on what’s in front of us, playing both sides of thee ball. I’m starting to get a rhythm into the season,” Brown said.

The Celtics will be hoping Brown continues to prove himself as an All-NBA caliber player, starting with their game against the Golden State Warriors on December 10, in what is a rematch from last season’s NBA Finals.