Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Sounds Off on Missing Game-Winner

For the second time in the last week, the Boston Celtics fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime. However, in their second go-round, the Celtics lost by only one point, losing 114-113. The Celtics had the chance to win the game with 2.3 seconds left, so in the closing seconds, they gave Jaylen Brown the last shot, which ultimately came up short.

Jaylen Brown had a chance to win the game with this shot. Cleveland wins its sixth game in a row

After the game, Brown gave his thoughts on what went down during those last 2.3 seconds.

“So, the end of regulation, we got the handbag to JT, so for this one we drew up, we had a lot of space in the middle of the floor, and it was pretty much just give me the ball to make a play, and I came up short,” Brown said.

Brown then gave his feelings on the shot he took that ultimately missed as the buzzer sounded.

“I felt all right,” Brown said. “I wish I would have caught it a little closer where I could have got to my spot. I had two seconds, but two seconds is enough time to get a good look but maybe not. I didn’t love it, but I got a clean look. It’s a makeable shot. I can knock that shot down. I’ve hit it before, just came up short.”

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Jaylen Brown on missing the final shot in overtime vs. Cleveland
Jaylen Brown spoke to the media after the Celtics 114-113 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Brown talks about his mindset when taking the final shot, how the Celtics can improve and becoming more disciplined as a team.

Brown has hit shots in the clutch since joining the Celtics in 2016. Some have been to take the lead, tie the game, or even win the game.

Jaylen Brown's best clutch shots in the NBA (2016-2020)

Brown Says There’s Room to Grow

Brown pointed out that the Celtics are still figuring things out but believes that the team will get better from here.

“I think that we’re learning,” Brown said. “We’re all getting acclimated and adjusted to each other. We’re acclimating to Joe. We’re acclimating to having the lineups that we have out there. It’s different from last year, so we are learning on the fly. Obviously, we would like to win and learn on the fly. Tonight, as well as the last time we faced Cleveland, we had chances to win, and we came up short. But, I got full faith that we’ll put it together and continue to learn moving forward.”

Losing to the Cavaliers drops the Celtics to 4-3 on the season. That’s far from a perfect start, but record-wise, it’s an improvement over last season when the Celtics started out 2-5 after the first seven games of the Ime Udoka era.

Brown’s Thoughts on Ime Udoka’s Departure

After it had been reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that Ime Udoka was departing the Celtics to become the new head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, Brown gave Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe his thoughts on his now-former coach getting his new gig.

“I’m just happy to see a Black head coach end up back on his feet,” Brown told Himmelsbach, “because I’ve seen situations where something like this might not have been the case.”

With Udoka gone, Joe Mazzulla is Brown’s third NBA head coach since entering the league in 2016.