Celtics’ Star Reveals Former MVP Candidate was ‘Most Disrespectful’ Teammate

Since entering the NBA in 2016, Jaylen Brown has shared a locker room with some elite talents.

As such, Brown has witnessed some colorful conversations between his teammates and the referees. During a recent interview with GQ, Brown revealed that former Celtics All-Star Isaiah Thomas was the most disrespectful player he ever shared the court with.

“I’ve played on some teams with some interesting guys who talked a lot of words to the refs,” Brown said. “I think the most disrespectful player that I ever played with was, for sure, Isaiah Thomas. “What was so absurd about it he was the littlest dude on the court, and he talking crazy to everybody. That was Isaiah, and he backed it up.”

During his time with the Celtics, Thomas was part of 25 postseason games over three seasons, amassing a statline of 22.6 points, 6.3 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 40.6% from the field and 30.2% from deep.

Yet, it was Thomas’ fearless approach on the court that endeared him to a worldwide Celtics fanbase, with the player quickly cementing himself as a fan favorite and going down in Celtics folk law for his never-say-die attitude.

Jimmy Butler Claims Heat Will Win Game Six

When speaking to the media following the Celtics May 25 victory over the Miami Heat, All-Star forward Jimmy Butler declared that he’s expecting his team to close out the Eastern Conference Finals in game six on Saturday, May 27.

"We can and we will win this series." Jimmy Butler has confidence in the Heat closing the series out at home 👀 pic.twitter.com/1YcO2prcgh — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 26, 2023

“We just got to play better, start the games off better on the starters, make it more difficult for them,” Butler said. “They’re in the rhythm since the beginning of the game but we’re always going to stay positive knowing that we can and we will win this series and we’ll just have to close it out at home.”

In 15 playoff games this season, Butler has positioned himself as one of the best postseason players this season. Averaging 38.6 minutes per night, Butler is producing 28.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 50.5% from deep.

Jayson Tatum Credits Celtics Fans Energy

During his own post-game press conference on May 25, Jayson Tatum discussed the energy boost the TD Garden crowd provided the Celtics – crediting them as the best fans in the world.

"We got the best fans in the league… I was glad our performance matched the energy they were giving us" Jayson Tatum talks about the importance of C's fans pic.twitter.com/tQ0XeNJBNA — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 26, 2023

“I’m just glad we gave them something to cheer about today,” Tatum said. “We got the best fans in the league, and up until today, we haven’t given them much to cheer for at home, so I was glad that our performance matched the energy that they were giving us, and obviously, it raised our level”

The Celtics will enter game six of the Eastern Conference Finals knowing that a loss would end their season and see the Miami Heat progress onto the NBA Finals. As such, it would be fair to expect another big showing from Boston as they look to force a game seven back in the TD Garden so that they can make good use of their home-court advantage.

Until then, the Celtics will be looking to make it three straight victories over the Heat, allowing them to even up their series. However, if Boston expects to win game six, they will need to defeat the Heat at the Kaseya Center – fortunately, the Celtics are the only team to achieve that feat during Miami’s current playoff run.