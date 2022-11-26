Viral Video Has Celtics Fans Concerned Jaylen Brown Suffered New Injury

During his postgame presser on November 25, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was massaging his left wrist while answering questions from reporters. He was massaging it so much to the point where Celtics fans were getting concerned about it possibly being due to an injury.

I can’t help but notice Jaylen Brown holding his wrist during this postgame press conference after the #Celtics defeated the #Kings 122-104 at home in Boston pic.twitter.com/aTBjqZZXBI — The Celtics Files (@CelticsFiles) November 26, 2022

Although Brown had been giving his left wrist so much attention during his presser, reporters did not ask why he was massaging it as much as he was.

Brown injured that wrist during the 2020-21 season when he suffered a torn scapholunate ligament, which led to him getting season-ending surgery on it. The surgery forced him to miss the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets. It has not been an issue for him since then.

Brown did not appear in the Celtics’ injury report for their upcoming game against the Washington Wizards on November 27, but Brown massaging his wrist certainly caught some fans’ eyes. Time will tell if this will be a concern for both him and the Celtics going forward.

Marcus Smart Revealed Extent of Ankle Injury

Before the Celtics took on the Chicago Bulls on November 21, Smart revealed that the ankle injury he suffered earlier in the season that caused him to miss two games would be an issue going forward.

“Yeah, I definitely think it will, but not to the extent where I’m just missing mad games,” Smart said. “There’s definitely going to be times where I probably miss a game or two because of it, but nothing too crazy. Just like I was telling the guys, if this was the playoffs, I obviously would have played, but there’s no need to go ahead and chance it. We’re doing great and just continue to get the rest so I can be healthy later down the stretch.”

Though he believes it will be an issue, Smart does not think it is serious enough to warrant getting surgery on it.

“We’ve already done the MRIs. They’ve all said the same thing. No surgery is needed. It’s just a really bad bone bruise. On top of that, no rest from when the actual injury happened to constantly putting more trauma on it, so it’s just a matter of time until I can actually sit down and stay off my feet, but as of right now, that’s not going to happen.”

Marcus Smart Back From Injury for Celtics vs Bulls Marcus Smart spoke at Celtics shootaround ahead of his return from a right ankle injury after a two-game absence. He said the ailment will continue to bother him all season, and he would've played if Boston was in the playoffs. The MRIs he's had uncovered a bad bone bruise that doesn't require surgery. He'll play… 2022-11-21T17:39:49Z

Jayson Tatum Out vs. the Wizards

While neither Brown nor Smart appeared on the Celtics’ injury report for their upcoming game against the Wizards, Jayson Tatum will miss the game due to an ankle injury. Tatum originally hurt his ankle during the Celtics’ game against the Bulls on November 21 but played in the Celtics’ next two games against the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings.

Joining him on the report were Robert Williams III and Danilo Gallinari, who have been on the team’s injury report since opening night.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Washington: Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT

Jayson Tatum (left ankle sprain) – OUT

Robert Williams (left knee surgery) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 26, 2022

This will be the first game that Tatum will have missed during the 2022-23 season. Since the season began, the Celtics have had Grant Williams, Derrick White, Blake Griffin, and Noah Vonleh inserted into the starting lineup when a starter has been out with injury.