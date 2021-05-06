Celtics Rumors: Star’s Meteoric Rise Fueled by Chik-fil-A?

As good as Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has been this season — he is putting up career-best numbers in a number of statistical categories — the 2020 All-NBA selection has reached new heights recently.

Over the weekend, Tatum logged a new career-high by scoring 60 points during a comeback win over the San Antonio Spurs. That total tied a franchise record set by Larry Bird way back in 1985.

The effort wasn’t an anomaly, either — Tatum has scored 35-plus points on five occasions since April 9. During that stretch, he also has games of 53 and 44 to his credit.

Tatum has been the focal point of the Celtics’ offense for a few years now, but these outbursts are an entirely new thing. The sudden uptick begs the question — what exactly has fueled his meteoric rise?

Only Tatum knows the answer, but some recent photographic evidence may point in the direction of a popular fast-food chain.

Tatum Stans for Chik-fil-A

More than ever before, nutrition has become a key facet to sustained excellence on the basketball court. As training techniques and athletic testing grow more advanced by the year, so, too, has the science behind the professional baller’s diet.

Tatum, though, may be less concerned than some of his peers about counting calories, reducing carb intake, eliminating free radicals and the like in an effort to prolong his career.

Instead, he’s chowing down on chicken fingers.

On Wednesday, a recent picture of Tatum — face mask and all — made the rounds on Twitter. In the photo, the Celtics star is lugging his lunch bag around. Suffice it to say, there probably wasn’t any kale, quinoa or avocado toast to be found in the meal.

The bag was from Chik-fil-A.

Tatum’s diet is hilarious. LeBron spends $1 mil on his body every year, and Tatum’s having Chick Fil A pregame lol pic.twitter.com/zDSmNcgfBP — Cameron (@CTabatabaie) May 5, 2021

Of course, Tatum’s fondness for the chicken restaurant is nothing new. As noted previously by Boston.com, the former No. 3 overall pick has been singing Chik-fil-A’s praises in a very public way for at least a decade.

Way back in 2012, for example, a 14-year-old Tatum took to Twitter to lament the fact that the chain is closed on Sundays.

Fans React to Tatum’s Chik-fil-A Infatuation

While Celtics fans were definitely hyped over the team’s 132-96 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, many were just as taken with Tatum’s Chik-fil-A snap. Some were seemingly appalled by his choice of restaurant, while others rushed to his defense.

“JT finna have a short career he keeps this up,” wrote one person in the picture’s comment thread.

“Y’all know Chik Fil A got like grilled nuggets, side salads and fruit right?” countered another respondent.

“He still a young man let him live his life,” implored a third commenter. “I know when I was his age I ate a lot of bs myself but now I’m older.”

“There’s a reason Tatum will never reach [goat emoji] status,” declared a fourth fan.

Chik-fil-A and all, Tatum is averaging 26.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game this season.

