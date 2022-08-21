Video of LeBron James Hooping With Celtics Star Goes Viral

The Crawsover Pro-Am League hosted some high-profile basketball players on August 20, 2022. Among those players were Dejounte Murray, Chet Holmgren, and Paolo Banchero, to name a few. However, the game also hosted some of the NBA’s biggest stars, including Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. Not only did they take the court, but they were on the same team.

While the two played together, Tatum made quite the highlight reel play as he tossed an alley-oop dunk to James for a fastbreak dunk.

LEBRON THROWS IT DOWN OFF THE TATUM ALLEY OOP 🤯 Don’t miss @thecrawsover, streaming live now on https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW and the NBA app! ➡️ https://t.co/vZLRTFPigo pic.twitter.com/QlmZalUACA — NBA (@NBA) August 21, 2022

That wasn’t the only play Tatum made that stood out to the crowd. Earlier in the game, Tatum awed the crowd by finagling his way through multiple defenders to smoothly finish a layup.

Tatum also started the game hitting pretty much every shot in sight, as the NBA’s official Twitter account released a 27-second clip of him hitting multiple shots from deep.

The game, unfortunately, had to be cut short because of court conditions. The game ended at the 5:47 mark of the second quarter because Seattle’s humidity led to wet spots on the floor that could have potentially injured the players involved.

Although the game ended quicker than anyone would have liked, Tatum shouted out Seattle for the experience afterward.

Tatum Praised Seattle For Its Atmosphere

After the game was prematurely called off, Ballislife.com shouted out Tatum for his performance in his debut for the Crawsover Pro-Am League, which included scoring 20 points in less than one basketball half.

Jayson Tatum couldn't miss in his @TheCrawsover debut! He had 20 PTS before the game was called off in the 2nd quarter 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8dMovAxO3x — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 21, 2022

In response, Tatum praised Seattle for its atmosphere while promising that he’ll not only be back, but he’ll bring his son Deuce with him when he does.

SEATTLE!! Appreciate the love atmosphere was crazy!! Hate it had to end that way. I truly appreciate y’all fr🤞🏽! I’ll be back and make sure I bring Deuce with me! https://t.co/VJSH8Lc09e — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) August 21, 2022

When former NBA player Jamal Crawford announced that Tatum would be among the participants at the game beforehand, Tatum shouted out Seattle.

👀👀👀! Seattle show some love pull up https://t.co/d4T8J7IAb7 — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) August 20, 2022

Tatum was not the only Celtic alum who played in that game. A former Celtic that fans are more than familiar with to this day also made an appearance.

Isaiah Thomas was Among the Participants

Isaiah Thomas was also among those who played in the game on August 20. However, Thomas played on the team opposing Tatum and LeBron. Despite his tiny frame (for a professional basketball player), Thomas demonstrated he could still score over the taller players.

Thomas is a native of Tacoma, Washington, who used to watch the Seattle SuperSonics back when they had Ray Allen before they were moved to Oklahoma City Thunder in 2008. Before the game, he expressed his desire for Seattle to have a professional basketball team as it used to.

If today isn’t enough to show you WE need a NBA team in the city then I don’t know what will. Watch how crazy today is @NBA — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) August 20, 2022

Thomas is coming off a season in which he had brief stints with the Lakers and Dallas Mavericks before settling down with the Charlotte Hornets.

In the 17 games he played for the Hornets, Thomas averaged 8.3 points while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from three. Thomas left a good enough impression that Shams Charania reported that the Hornets were interested in bringing him back.

In addition to Kemba Walker, the Hornets are also interested in the potential re-signing of Isaiah Thomas, @ShamsCharania writes. The 33-year-old averaged 8.3 points for Charlotte last year, coming off the bench in 17 games. More: https://t.co/zYaWiZrKb6 pic.twitter.com/NmsfZUlUo9 — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) July 25, 2022

Thomas indicated that he would welcome a return to the team as well.

I need to be back with my young killas!!! https://t.co/V2Mp5BpLHG — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) July 25, 2022

As of now, Thomas remains unsigned, but that could change before training camp starts.