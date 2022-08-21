Video of LeBron James Hooping With Celtics Star Goes Viral

The Crawsover Pro-Am League hosted some high-profile basketball players on August 20, 2022. Among those players were Dejounte Murray, Chet Holmgren, and Paolo Banchero, to name a few. However, the game also hosted some of the NBA’s biggest stars, including Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. Not only did they take the court, but they were on the same team.
While the two played together, Tatum made quite the highlight reel play as he tossed an alley-oop dunk to James for a fastbreak dunk.
That wasn’t the only play Tatum made that stood out to the crowd. Earlier in the game, Tatum awed the crowd by finagling his way through multiple defenders to smoothly finish a layup.
Tatum also started the game hitting pretty much every shot in sight, as the NBA’s official Twitter account released a 27-second clip of him hitting multiple shots from deep.
The game, unfortunately, had to be cut short because of court conditions. The game ended at the 5:47 mark of the second quarter because Seattle’s humidity led to wet spots on the floor that could have potentially injured the players involved.
Although the game ended quicker than anyone would have liked, Tatum shouted out Seattle for the experience afterward.
Tatum Praised Seattle For Its Atmosphere
After the game was prematurely called off, Ballislife.com shouted out Tatum for his performance in his debut for the Crawsover Pro-Am League, which included scoring 20 points in less than one basketball half.
In response, Tatum praised Seattle for its atmosphere while promising that he’ll not only be back, but he’ll bring his son Deuce with him when he does.
When former NBA player Jamal Crawford announced that Tatum would be among the participants at the game beforehand, Tatum shouted out Seattle.
Tatum was not the only Celtic alum who played in that game. A former Celtic that fans are more than familiar with to this day also made an appearance.
Isaiah Thomas was Among the Participants
Isaiah Thomas was also among those who played in the game on August 20. However, Thomas played on the team opposing Tatum and LeBron. Despite his tiny frame (for a professional basketball player), Thomas demonstrated he could still score over the taller players.
Thomas is a native of Tacoma, Washington, who used to watch the Seattle SuperSonics back when they had Ray Allen before they were moved to Oklahoma City Thunder in 2008. Before the game, he expressed his desire for Seattle to have a professional basketball team as it used to.
Thomas is coming off a season in which he had brief stints with the Lakers and Dallas Mavericks before settling down with the Charlotte Hornets.
In the 17 games he played for the Hornets, Thomas averaged 8.3 points while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from three. Thomas left a good enough impression that Shams Charania reported that the Hornets were interested in bringing him back.
Thomas indicated that he would welcome a return to the team as well.
As of now, Thomas remains unsigned, but that could change before training camp starts.