Jayson Tatum Makes Bold Claim Over Celtics Teammates

On January 5, the Boston Celtics got their first victory of the season, defeating the Dallas Mavericks and snapping their seven-game win streak as a result.

When speaking to the media following the game, Jayson Tatum claimed that he had the best handles on the team.

"I got the best handles on the team. That is a fact" Jayson Tatum talks ball handling skills 😏 pic.twitter.com/VR0QhhDFQB — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 6, 2023

“I’ve got the best handles on the team. That is a fact. They can argue with whoever, but that is a fact. You know, there’s only a handful of guys my size in the NBA that really, really can dribble. So, that’s something I take pride in, being able to really have it on a yo-yo,” Tatum said.

Tatum, 24, boosted his MVP credentials with his triple-double performance against a Luka Doncic-led Mavericks team, ending the contest with 29 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists while shooting 36.4% from the field and 25% from deep in 35 minutes of playing time.

Jayson Tatum Teases A Kemba Walker Reunion

On January 6, news broke that former Celtics guard Kemba Walker was being waived by the Dallas Mavericks as they seek to create an open roster spot to provide flexibility as we move toward the February 9 trade deadline.

Following the news, Tatum took to social media to hint at a potential Celtics return for Walker, Tweeting out an eyes emoji and two clover leaves, sending fans into a frenzy as a result.

Walker, 32, could be seen as the perfect end-of-bench guard for the Celtics, given his relationship with the team’s core and the fact he has worked with interim head coach Joe Mazzulla during his time in Boston. However, given the fact that Payton Pritchard has struggled to crack the rotation this season, it’s unlikely Boston would make a move for the veteran guard without first trading away their third-year sharpshooter.

Over his 9 games with the Mavericks, Walker averaged 8 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 42.1% from the field and 25% from deep, however, it would seem that Dallas has decided to go in a different direction for the remainder of the season.

Jayson Tatum Sits Fourth In NBA All-Star Voting

On January 5, the NBA released the results of their first round of fan voting for the upcoming NBA All-Star game, and it had Jayson Tatum sitting fourth for Eastern Conference frontcourt players.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant lead their respective conferences in the first fan returns of #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T. Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each. The next fan update is Jan. 12. pic.twitter.com/osVeUGI8H4 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 5, 2023

Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Joel Embiid are all ahead of Tatum in the voting process right now, meaning the Celtics superstar faces a battle to make his fourth straight All-Star game – something which Tatum spoke about during a sideline interview at the end of the Celtics victory over Dallas.

"I got my work cut out for me. … I think regardless all four of us will be in Utah." Jayson Tatum weighs in on the All-Star voting race between him, KD, Embiid & Giannis ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Tt8kHRE5nR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 6, 2023

“You know hopefully, they watched this game tonight. I got my work cut out for me, behind KD, Embiid, and Giannis. But I think, regardless, all four of us will be at Utah,” Tatum said.

Jaylen Brown has also made the top ten, being voted fourth among Eastern Conference guards following a fine start to the season. Still, there is plenty of time left for both Tatum and Brown to make the All-Star team, and if they keep performing as they did against Dallas, they should have no problem adding to their already impressive resumes.