Jayson Tatum Puts NBA on Notice

The Boston Celtics are rapidly becoming one of the premier teams in the NBA, boasting an elite offense and a defense that’s trending in the right direction.

On November 12, following the Celtics’ latest win over the Detroit Pistons, Jayson Tatum put the NBA on notice, telling the media that this is the best he’s ever felt to begin a season.

"This definitely the best I've ever felt to start a season" Jayson Tatum on his 43 point game tonight pic.twitter.com/j8VSBvGSuT — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 13, 2022

“Yeah, like I said, this is definitely the best I’ve felt to ever start a season. You know, it kinda feels like how I felt I was playing towards the end of last season, when we really went on that run going into the playoffs, and to kinda start the playoffs. So, it feels great to start a season like this, because I definitely know to be on the other side, you know, being at .500, struggling shooting the ball, just really trying to figure it out. The way we’re playing, the way we playing, you know, it’s fun, and it feels good,” Tatum said.

Throughout his first 13 games of the season, Tatum is averaging 32.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 38.7% from deep and 59.6% from two-point range, earning him a spot in early MVP discussions.

Kevin Garnett Shares Opinion on Current MVP Race

On a recent episode of his KG Certified podcast, former Celtics champion Kevin Garnett shared his opinion on the current MVP hype surrounding Tatum, and whether he belongs in the current discussion with players like Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Jayson Tatum for MVP! He’s playing unbelievable. He seems to be a lot more locked in on both ends and playing like a top 5 player. Popcorn basketball aka MUST SEE TV! https://t.co/EtyaRkcalb pic.twitter.com/TgBHFp9KnU — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) November 12, 2022

“First off, Jayson Tatum for MVP. He’s playing unbelievable…We already knew that Jayson Tatum could score the ball with the best of them, right? But, I see this year that he’s taken another step. I think in the last four or five games, I’ve seen his defensive efforts be a lot greater than what I’ve seen. He seems to be a lot more locked in on both ends, and he’s playing like a top-five player…He’s popcorn basketball, as I call it. You pay to go see Ja, Luka. JT is in that same category. He’s coming into his own, coming into his young stardom. I love everything about his play and everything he’s doing right now,” Garnett said.

Of course, there is still plenty of basketball left to be played, and Tatum will need to sustain his current level of play if he genuinely wants to be in the running for the biggest individual award in professional basketball.

Chris Forsberg Believes in Tatum’s MVP Chances

During a November 12 episode of NBC Sports Boston’s post-game live coverage, Celtics analyst Chris Forsberg threw his weight behind Tatum in the current MVP race, sharing his belief that right now, it’s a two-horse race between the St. Louis native and Giannis.

🗣️ "It's is a two-man conversation right now. It's Giannis & Jayson Tatum [for MVP]"@ChrisForsberg_ @EddieHouse_50 & @Scalabrine discuss Jayson Tatum's MVP-level play this season pic.twitter.com/DV5q5ywTI0 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 13, 2022

“The Celtics were missing an entire starting five worth of talent tonight, and Jayson Tatum went out there on the second night of a back-to-back and played 40-plus minutes, and absolutely carried them to a win that at times didn’t seem so assured. To me, it’s a two-man conversation right now, it’s Giannis and it’s Tatum because of the impact on both ends…He leads his team to victories on nights where you just don’t have any other option and gets them to the finish line,” Forsberg said.

The Boston Celtics are back in action on Monday, November 14, when they will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder, giving Tatum another opportunity to continue building his MVP case while also helping Boston challenge for the number one seed in the Eastern Conference.