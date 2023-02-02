Jayson Tatum Issues Statement on Michael Jordan After Getting Ignored

Jayson Tatum is on course to challenge for an MVP trophy this season, courtesy of his exceptional play for the Boston Celtics throughout the first half of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Yet, while everyone is giving Tatum his flowers, he’s also seeing a different side of his peers, as everyone is bringing their A-game when facing off against him. However, it would appear that Tatum is also learning that not everybody is a gracious loser, as during an exclusive interview with Complex, the St. Louis native revealed he never heard off Michael Jordan (who usually texts him after big performances) when he dropped 51 points on the Charlotte Hornets during their January 16 contest.

It's all love, except when Jayson Tatum lights up the Hornets 😂 We sat down with Tatum to discuss his relationship with MJ, whether he believes he is the current NBA MVP, playoff battles with legends and much more! FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/gapH8V3Tnb pic.twitter.com/uMzrRIwnYJ — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 1, 2023

“He’ll text me every once in a while when I have a big game, but he didn’t text me after that one…I know he watches all the Hornets games, so he saw. Even when does reach out and text me after a good game, that’s still pretty surreal. Even when I see his name come across my phone, it still doesn’t seem real,” Tatum said.

Tatum has been a member of the Jordan brand since 2019 and has appeared in multiple events for them, along with wearing their flagship models during games.

Kyrie Irving Wants To Learn From The Boston Celtics

Following Boston’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets on February 2, Kyrie Irving used his post-game press conference to share his thoughts on what’s making his former team so successful this season.

Play

Kyrie Irving: Nets CAN Compete with Celtics | Celtics vs Nets BOSTON, MA — Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving was interviewed after the Celtics blew out the Brooklyn Nets 139-96 win at TD Garden on Wednesday night. The Celtics have now won two games in a row as they head into their Friday night matchup in Boston against the Phoenix Suns. On the Nets, Irving said… 2023-02-02T03:56:22Z

“As a competitor, I’m not going to stop until I figure out what this methodology is to the Boston Celtics right now and why they’re so hot. And I think I have a main reason which is how connected they are and, how much they’ve played together, how many minutes they’ve logged in together. And again, that chip on their shoulder. You can see it. You can feel it. And I think we just have to develop a tougher mentality here, and when we do that, I feel like we’ll be in better competition with them. I know we will,” Irving said.

The Celtics currently sit atop of the Eastern Conference, 2.5 games ahead of the second-placed Milwaukee Bucks and 5.5 games ahead of Kyrie’s Net’s team.

Jacque Vaughan Credits Celtics For Victory

In what was one of Brooklyn’s worst defeats of the season, head coach Jacque Vaughan remained humble, crediting Boston for hitting his team hard in the first quarter and never taking their foot off the gas.

Play

Jacque Vaughn Postgame Interview – Celtics vs Nets | 2022-23 NBA Season Brooklyn Nets Postgame Interview with Jacque Vaughn. Jacque Vaughn speaks with the media following their loss to the Boston Celtics 139-96 (2022-23 NBA Season). Seth Curry Postgame: youtu.be/L-r0yYJrkrE Cam Thomas Postgame: youtu.be/65OGIDsP62c Subscribe ► bit.ly/2O1jWlQ #JacqueVaughn #BrooklynNets #Nets #CelticsvsNets 2023-02-02T03:00:32Z

“They drove the basketball, got to our the rim. To a point where we put Day’Ron and Nik in together. I think that was a reflection of how they were able to drive. Nothing we didn’t talk about before the game, the offensive rebounding, the driving component…I give Boston a lot of credit tonight, they bought it to us…They hit first, they hit hard, and it hurt,” Vaughan said.