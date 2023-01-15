Jayson Tatum Doubles Down On Message To Sacrifice, Credits Malcolm Brogdon

On January 14, the Boston Celtics overcame a plucky Charlotte Hornets squad to earn their 32nd victory of the season and keep their vice grip on the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

When speaking to the media following the game, Jayson Tatum heaped praise on Malcolm Brogdon, using him as an example of the sacrifice players need to make when they’re on a contending roster.

"I think that's what makes our team so special." Jayson Tatum on Malcolm Brogdon coming off the bench and dropping 30 points 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VWhXi36RDT — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 15, 2023

“That’s why we got him. We always talk about sacrifice, and he’s coming off the bench. That’s what’s best for the team on those given nights. And he accepts it. He still comes in and is himself, and we need him to be. I think that’s just what makes our team so special. We got guys like that that are sacrificing, but you know, we got guys out, and they step up even more and have big nights like this,” Tatum said.

Tatum’s comments came after Brogdon dropped 30 points, pulled down 3 rebounds, and dished out 3 assists on 64.7% shooting from the field and 66.7% shooting from the perimeter, as he helped fill the void left by Jaylen Brown’s absence – who missed the game due to an abductor strain.

Jayson Tatum Continues To Stress Importance Of Sacrifice

During Tatum’s January 12 post-game press conference following the Celtics’ victory over the Brooklyn Nets, the budding superstar was vocal in his belief that sacrifice was essential if the Celtics were to make another run to the NBA Finals.

Jayson Tatum "Everybody has to sacrifice to be on a great team… No individual stat or accolade can measure up to being on a winning team that's having fun" pic.twitter.com/pf5QYHMfVl — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 13, 2023

“Everybody has to sacrifice to be on a great team. We have individual guys that come off the bench that could start on the majority of other teams. We got guys that start that could average more on another team. But anybody will tell you how much fun and rewarding it was last year in the playoffs to keep advancing, keep winning, to make it to the finals. And, no individual stat or accolade can measure up to being on a winning team that’s having fun. There’s nothing better than that,” Tatum said.

As such, it’s interesting that Tatum once again went to the same rhetoric when discussing Brogdon’s impact. As such, it’s easy to believe that sacrifice is a current point of emphasis throughout Boston’s roster.

Malcolm Brogdon Speaks On ‘Next Man Up’ Mentality

Even with Brown sidelined, Brogdon still came off the bench for the Celtics, as he continues to excel in his sixth-man role for Joe Mazzulla. Still, Brogdon’s impact against Charlotte cannot be understated.

When speaking to the media following the game, Brogdon spoke of having a ‘next man up mentality’ as Boston tries to navigate a stretch without one of their best players, who is also one of their primary scorers across all three levels.

"I knew I would have to take more shots, but I purposely was not trying to force it." Malcolm Brogdon talks 'next man up mentality' and his season-high 30 points vs. Hornets pic.twitter.com/10SWtOHAHh — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 15, 2023

“I think it’s just this team’s depth, man. We’ve got a lot of good players on this team, it’s a next-man-up mentality when someone goes down. I think that’s what we’ve been experiencing when JB’s been out when I’ve been out. When whoever’s out, someone else steps up,” Brogdon said.

The Celtics will now turn their attention toward their second straight game against the Hornets, which is set to take place on January 16 at 1 pm Eastern time.