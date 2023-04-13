Deuce Tatum: Jayson Tatum Has a Son Born in 2017

Jayson Christopher Tatum Jr., better known as Deuce Tatum, is the son of Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and his high school girlfriend Toriah Lachell Mimms. Deuce Tatum was born on December 6, 2017, and although his parents are no longer together, Mimms moved to Boston to raise her son close to his father and the two have a “healthy co-parenting relationship,” Sports Illustrated reported.

Tatum was just 19 years old when his son was born and becoming a father forced the athlete, who was in his rookie year with the NBA at the time, to grow up very fast. The Celtics star has said that it’s been nice to have his boy by his side as the two have grown up together. “I think being able to go through this journey together because I was 19 when I got drafted, it’s kind of like we’re growing up together,” he shared in a press conference in 2022.

“As he’s gotten older, I’m going through my career, sharing these moments, experiencing this together as we grow up,” he continued, “I think it’s the coolest part for me.”

Tatum explained that the nickname Deuce came about after a conversation with his son’s mother. He said they were originally planning to give him a different name but “as soon as he was born, I looked at him and selfishly I was like, you know he looks like me,” he told ESPN. Tatum said he convinced Mimms to name their son Jayson but they agreed that he’d have a nickname and came up with Deuce together. “It’s a lot cooler than Junior,” he added.

Deuce Tatum Is Well-Known to Boston Celtics Fans & Can Often Be Seen at Games Cheering On the Team

Deuce said get buckets, so we got buckets ✅ pic.twitter.com/CDyzB5HV8z — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 20, 2022

Deuce Tatum has become something of a celebrity among Boston fans and he’s often been featured on the Celtics’ social media. The young boy can often be seen courtside with his grandmother, supporting his dad, as well as at post-match press conferences.

While the 5-year-old boy’s presence has clearly endeared him to fans, Tatum shared that having his son with him at games and practices wasn’t “that big of a deal” to him as he spent his own childhood by his mother’s side. Tatum’s mother, Brandy Cole-Barnes, pursued an undergrad and a law degree when he was just a boy and he often accompanied her to her classes. “It’s kind of what I’m used to,” he told Heavy Sports.

“I didn’t think it was that big of a deal, because, in the same light, I used to go to class with my mom all the time,” he shared. “So it just always seemed pretty normal to me, just different settings.” That said, Tatum added that in his opinion, “basketball games are a little more exciting than going to class with her,” which he said was “boring.”

Jayson Tatum & His Mother Brandy Cole-Barnes Have Said That Having His Son in His Life Has Made Him Gain Perspective & Maturity

Play

Tatum has been open about the impact Deuce has had on his life and said having his boy just as he entered the NBA “helped” him in many ways. “You know, even if you are a low-key guy, if you turn 19 and you get millions of dollars and all these resources and opportunity, you can get curious,” he told Heavy Sports. “But [Deuce] came at the perfect time. It kept me grounded, kept me at home. I’ll always have that responsibility. It was an adjustment at first, but now it’s just part of my everyday life.”

Beyond keeping him grounded, he also shared that he feels a lot more motivated as a father because he knows that Deuce is watching his every move. “It motivates me to make the right decisions to be the best role model essentially on and off the court,” Tatum confessed.

Tatum’s mother Cole-Barnes agreed and said her grandson has brought the NBA star more perspective. She said Tatum can have all the highs and lows on the court, but when he gets home, he’s just Deuce’s father and Deuce still thinks his dad is “the best thing that God ever created,” she shared on “In Depth With Graham Bensinger.”

The father of one said as much while speaking with Heavy Sports. “I could go out there and score 50, and all he wants to do is play when I get home,” he shared. “I could go out there and go 4 for 20, and all he wants to do is play when I get home. So it’s kind of like I’m not Jayson Tatum when I get home, I’m just Daddy, regardless of whatever happened at the game.”