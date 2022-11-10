Celtics Jayson Tatum Gets Candid About Wrist Injury

Jayson Tatum has started the 2022-23 season on a tear for the Boston Celtics. 11 games in, Tatum has averaged 31.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from three.

Another night, another MVP sequence from Jayson Tatum. He starts with the outstanding block on Cade Cunningham and then Tatum finishes with the transition triple. This sort of stringing together of plays is a nightly thing now for the Celtics superstar. pic.twitter.com/97OISzVmj7 — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 10, 2022

However, it appears that, as well as Tatum has been playing, he’s been dealing with an ongoing wrist injury. During his postgame presser on November 9, Tatum opened up about what it’s been like dealing with the wrist injury.

“Same wrist. Same hand. Something looked different that we’re just managing at this moment. Nothing that I gotta have surgery (on), but something that’s bothering me. But, just tape it up and go out there and continue to play,” Tatum said.

Play

Jayson Tatum Says Wrist Does Not Need Surgery, Celtics are 'Managing' It | Celtics Postgame BOSTON, MA — Celtics star Jayson Tatum was interviewed following Boston's 128-112 win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. Tatum was asked about his wrist. Tatum said they're "managing" his left wrist and noted that doesn't have to get surgery but said it's been bothering him a bit. Tatum continued to build his MVP… 2022-11-10T05:06:04Z

Tatum Admitted to Suffering Wrist Injury Last Season

During an interview with Taylor Rooks, Tatum admitted that he suffered that very wrist injury last season.

“I had a non-displaced fracture in my wrist. It was small, but it was a non-displaced chip. I had chipped the bone, but it didn’t leave the surface. It showed the bone had grown over, and it had healed, but it would still hurt because I kept getting hit and falling on it,” Tatum told Rooks.

Tatum then said that the injury had been re-aggravated on one play during the Celtics’ second-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

I played with somewhat of a fracture for two months, and then in the playoffs, there was a play against Milwaukee in game three – I dunked it, Giannis (Antetokounmpo) chased me down, and I fell into the crowd, and that was the most painful it’s been since the day that I hurt it.”

"I played with somewhat of a fracture for two months" 🤯 Jayson Tatum opens up about playing through an undisclosed injury during the playoffs in live interview with Taylor Rooks in B/R app pic.twitter.com/kt7xZCV36W — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 21, 2022

This was the play in question that re-aggravated the injury, according to Tatum.

Play

Jayson Tatum insane dunk on Giannis Antetokounmpo in game 3 😳 #nba #nbahighlights #nbahighlightstoday 2022-05-07T20:35:57Z

Although Tatum had been dealing with the wrist injury for the rest of the playoffs, it didn’t stop him nor the Celtics from making their run to the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

Joe Mazzulla Provides Update on Malcolm Brogdon

Malcolm Brogdon went to the locker room after being subbed out of the Celtics game against the Pistons. At halftime, the Celtics reported that Brogdon would be out for the rest of the game due to right hamstring tightness.

#NEBHInjuryReport Malcolm Brogdon (right hamstring tightness) WILL NOT RETURN. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 10, 2022

After the game, interim head coach Joe Mazzulla said that the Celtics would evaluate Brogdon and that they weren’t sure how serious the issue was.

Joe Mazzulla said the Celtics will evaluate Brogdon more tomorrow to find out the extent of the hamstring issue. Mazzulla said they’re not sure yet. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) November 10, 2022

Brogdon came to the Celtics with a reputation for being injury-prone, having played 54, 56, and 36 games over his last three seasons with the Indiana Pacers.

The Celtics have been cautious with Brogdon, as they had been playing him 23 minutes a game over his 11 games with the team, the lowest he’s played on average since his rookie year with the Milwaukee Bucks.

In those 11 games, Brogdon has averaged 13.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three. The 47.7 percent shooting is the highest percentage he’s put up since his last year with the Bucks during the 2018-19 season.

Look at Malcolm Brogdon. pic.twitter.com/uIuPZNoRH2 — Pull up shoot (@NElGHT_) November 10, 2022

The Celtics are already dealing with injuries to Danilo Gallinari, whose currently rehabbing from surgery on his torn ACL, and Robert Williams III, whose rehabbing from arthroscopic surgery on his knee.