JJ Redick Drops Shocking Revelation on Celtics Coaching Staff

On December 8, Boston Celtics guard Derrick White joined JJ Redick’s Old Man and the Three podcast.

During the episode, Redick revealed that shortly after Ime Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for breach of organizational policy, Redick held a discussion with interim head coach Joe Mazzulla about potentially joining the Celtics coaching staff for the upcoming season.

“So, the Ime thing happens. That’s like on a Thursday, and I would happen to be going up to Boston that weekend…I was taking my kids up to Boston to see a high school best friend…One thing leads to another; Sunday morning of that weekend, I’m playing golf with Joe, talking about joining your staff. And I was just so impressed by him. I spent four and a half hours with him. He has done a remarkable job. For where you guys were, coming off that, the pressure, the situation with Ime, he has stepped in, and it seems like it’s been pretty seamless,” Redick said.

The Celtics have been on a tear to begin the season, racking up a 21-5 record over their first 26 games, propelling them to the top spot in the Eastern Conference, which is an encouraging sign for a team that has aspirations of returning to the NBA Finals for the second straight season.

Jayson Tatum Speaks on Celtics Core Goal

Despite the turbulence the Celtics experienced this past summer, with Udoka’s suspension and Robert Williams having to undergo a second surgery, Boston has been an elite offensive unit.

Following the team’s December 7 victory over the Phoenix Suns, Jayson Tatum discussed the team’s mentality, noting how their focus is solely on winning a championship this season.

“Everybody in the locker room understands what we’re trying to do. We realize that we’ve got the best record; we’re 21-5. You know, with that comes a decision every night to play as hard as we can on both ends…The goal is still the same: to get back to the finals and get over that hump. So, while we’re having fun and happy with the way we’re playing. Nobody in that locker room is celebrating, satisfied with where we’re at. None of this means anything if we don’t hang a banner. So, you know, that’s the ultimate goal,” Tatum said.

Tatum is leading by example this year and is firmly positioned to challenge for an MVP trophy due to his elite level of play; where the St. Louis native is currently averaging 30.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 48% from the field, 36.5% from deep, and 86.3% from the free-throw line.

Monty Williams Credits Boston’s Approach

Speaking to the media following the Celtics’ blow-out victory over the Suns, Phoenix head coach Monty Williams discussed how Boston’s approach to the contest allowed them to overcome a team that entered the game with the best record in the Western Conference.

“We just got beat in every area of the game tonight…They took it to us. I mean, it’s just as simple as that. You just felt like they had way more purpose in their physicality than we did. I thought that bothered us a bit…50/50 balls, they were first to the ball, all first half and even into the third quarter,” Williams said.

The Celtics will now be turning their attention to the Golden State Warriors, where the two teams will face off against each other for the first time since the NBA Finals, with the contest scheduled to take place on December 10.