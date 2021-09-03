Celtics Land Stretch Big, Unload Former Top-5 Pick in 3-Player Trade: Report

Kris Dunn’s inevitable exit from Boston is upon us. After readily being engulfed in trade speculation since arriving in town as part of the Tristan Thompson trade, the Celtics have agreed to ship both Dunn and fellow guard Carsen Edwards to the Memphis Grizzlies, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. In exchange, Boston will receive forward Juancho Hernangomez. The deal also includes a swap of 2026 second-round picks.

Wojnarowski adds that the trade cannot be formally completed until September 15th, “when Dunn and Edwards’ contracts are allowed to be aggregated in the trade.”

Hernangomez, who checks in at 6-foot-9-inches and 214 pounds, has appeared in 257 games over his five-year NBA tenure. He owns a career average of 5.7 points and 3.5 rebounds, while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. The 25-year-old native Spaniard was originally drafted by the Denver Nuggets with the 15th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

