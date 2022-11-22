Kemba Walker Named as Possible Target for Celtics Rival: Exec

Former Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker has remained a free agent since the Detroit Pistons waived him before the season started. Walker last played for the New York Knicks last season, but he may not be on the free market for much longer as teams are observing what they do and don’t need.

A Western Conference executive named Walker as a possible target for the Golden State Warriors while talking with Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney about their options.

“There are point guards if they wanted to take a chance, a Kemba Walker in a pinch. There’s guys out there. They just have to figure out what their red line is for pulling the trigger on one of those guys.”

After losing Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., and Nemanja Bjelica over the offseason, the Warriors bench has taken a step back this season. As of November 22, their bench has the league’s worst net rating, being minus-7.9 points per 100 possessions as a unit when they take the court.

Last season, Walker averaged 11.6 points, 3.5 assists, and three rebounds a game in 37 games with the Knicks while averaging 25.6 minutes.

John Wall Believes Kemba Walker Should be Playing

Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall expressed his disappointment that veterans like Walker are not playing in the NBA at the moment because he believes they can help young teams.

“I think it’s kind of frustrating for a lot of great veterans we have in this league because a lot of those guys are being pushed out,” Wall said. “We have so many great guys like Melo, Dwight… even Kemba Walker… You need veteran guys to help these young teams out as much as possible to give them some type of guidance and teach them what’s going on.”

Walker came into the NBA the year after Wall’s first year in the league. Walker and Wall were division rivals when they played against one another during their time with the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards, respectively, from 2011 to 2019.

Despite not being on an NBA team, Walker is still going to make plenty of money throughout the duration of the 2022-23 season. According to Spotrac, Walker is going to make $27,431,078 from the Oklahoma City Thunder and will also make $9,165,471 from the Pistons. Adding all of that together, Walker will make $36,596,549 while currently not playing for a team.

Walker’s Thoughts on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

While being interviewed by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on “The Woj Pod” on November 12, Walker opened up on what he told Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown when many questioned their fit together.

“They’ve always seen the talks and everybody saying that they can’t play with each other, but… I always told them, ‘This organization isn’t going nowhere without you two, literally.’ My main thing to those guys was that they had to love each other… Jayson and Jaylen, you two guys have to come together as much as you can and lead this team to this promised land. They can’t go anywhere without those two guys.”

Walker then talked about how good those two were and how proud he was of his former teammates.

“Those two guys are so special, and they showed it. I was really proud of those guys,” Walker said. “Those two guys are just two special talents and special people. They made it work, and it was really, really cool to see them in the championship last season.”

Walker played with Tatum and Brown for Team USA in 2019 and the Celtics from 2019 to 2021.