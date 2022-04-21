Kevin Durant Has Strong Praise For Celtics Defense

On Wednesday, April 19, the Boston Celtics took another step towards the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs by defeating the Brooklyn Nets for the second straight game.

The Celtics now head into game three with a commanding two-game lead despite struggling for consistency on the offensive side of the floor. In fairness, the Nets haven’t found their offensive stride either, with both teams playing a physical brand of basketball that has resulted in a total of 105 foul calls in just two games.

However, Boston’s commitment to a bully-boy brand of basketball seems to be paying dividends, as they have held Brooklyn’s superstar scorer, Kevin Durant to just 31.7% shooting from the field and 28.6% from three over the opening two games of the series.

“They’re playing two, three guys on me when I’m off the ball. Mucking up actions when I run off stuff, I see Horford leaving his man to come over hit me sometimes. Just, two or three guys hitting me wherever I go, and that’s just the nature of the beast in the playoffs.

I feel like I got a couple of good shots in the fourth that just didn’t go down. I see a couple of their guys around me every time I get the ball when I’m setting up. So, I gotta be more patient and also play fast sometimes too. And off the ball, just move a little faster, screen a little harder to get free. Watch some film and get better,” Durant told the media following the Celtics’ second straight playoff victory.





Kyrie Irving Also Has Praise for Celtics

Nobody is more villanized in Boston than Kyrie Irving. Yet, following the Nets loss, the superstar point guard was humble in defeat, and even took some time to praise the Celtics coaching staff and front office for how they’ve improved the team throughout the season.

“You’re just seeing there’s a difference in their verve, there’s a difference in the way they approach the game. And also they have a set offense and defense that they rely on. Ime’s been a huge part of that. But you’ve got to give credit to that guy that’s sitting in the president’s role as well now. All of a sudden we don’t get to see him as often, Brad Stevens definitely has a lot to do with that,” Irving told the media.





Unlike Durant, Irving hasn’t struggled to reach his best throughout the opening battles of this series, even though the Celtics continue to show him a plethora of different coverages aimed at taking away his ability to penetrate the paint. Over the first two games, Irving is averaging 24.5 points on 48.5% shooting from the field and 54.5% from deep and has unquestionably been Brooklyn’s most effective weapon thus far.

Celtics Head to Brooklyn For Games Three & Four

After handling business on their home court to open the series, Boston will now face the unenviable task of facing the Nets in Brooklyn, which could prove to be a swing factor depending on how the team handles the inevitable hostility.

Despite their high level of play, the Celtics are still a young team that has shown a propensity to let adversity take them off their game. The Nets crowd will know this and look to add pressure onto the Celtics from the opening tip. However, the Celtics are in the driving seat now, and if they can garner a victory in one of the next two games, the series is all but over for the Nets.

After losing to the Nets by a 4-1 margin last season, the Celtics are clearly a far superior team this year and will have hopes of making it through to the second round of the playoffs. Still, Boston has to finish the job at hand and will be back in action on Saturday, April 23 for the third game of this current series.