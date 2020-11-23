Kim Kardashian’s Message To Boston After Tristan Thompson Deal

The Boston Celtics and free-agent big man Tristan Thompson reportedly agreed to a two-year deal over the weekend and Tristan wasn’t the only one celebrating the signing via social media hours after the news broke Saturday night.

Kim Kardashian, the sister of celebrity reality TV star Khloe Kardashian, Thompson’s seemingly on-and-off-again girlfriend, posted this message on her Instagram story directed towards Thompson and the new city he’ll be playing for.

Kim Kardashian posted this on her IG story… Here we go 😅 pic.twitter.com/D3n6v1XVMQ — Kayla Burton (@Kay_Breezy22) November 22, 2020

While the relationship between Khloe and Tristan has had its fair share of ups and downs, it appeared they had recently rekindled their romance, at least on social media. Tristan and Khloe have a 2-year-old daughter named True Thompson.

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” In Boston?

Still, the support from Kim, Khloe’s sister, Saturday night caused a bit of a stir on weird Celtics Twitter. It led to speculation that fans may soon see the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” one of television’s most-watched TV shows, camera crew roaming through The Hub with all eyes pointing at Thompson and Khloe enjoying an evening out.

Even Kim and Khloe’s brother, Rob Kardashian, gave Tristan a shoutout when the two-year, $19 million deal was announced. Boston could soon be the hotbed for celebrity Kardashian sightings in the near-future when the NBA resumes next month.

Either way, Thompson appears to be very exciting about coming to Boston and that’s what all Celtics fans truly care about; a free-agent signee – who’s so thrilled about coming to Boston that he couldn’t hide his enthusiasm. Thompson shared Kim’s message to his Instagram story and added “Yessirskii” accompanied by two shamrocks.

Thompson, 29, hit a career-high average in points (12.1) and assists (2.1) last season while pulling down 10.1 rebounds per game in Cleveland. He also at a 51.8% clip from the floor.

Tristan also brings championship experience to the Celtics – a team that’s finished just short of the NBA Finals two of the past three seasons and is itching to get over the hump. Thompson, a member of the 2015-16 NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers team, averaged 6.7 points, 9 rebounds throughout Cleveland’s postseason run.

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics Agree To Contract Extension

The Celtics could certainly use that kind of production in their frontcourt alongside bigs like Daniel Theis, Grant Williams, and Robert Williams.

In light of Jayson Tatum’s new contract extension, Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge secured two members of head coach Brad Stevens’ frontcourt that will be signed through, at least, the next two following seasons.

Less than 24 hours after Gordon Hayward agreed to a four-year, $120 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets, the Celtics and Tatum agreed to an extension that will be worth, at minimum, $163 million and could hit nearly $200 million.

In securing Tatum along with Jaylen Brown, last year, Ainge has cemented his cornerstone superstars while adding a veteran presence in Thompson, who’s championship pedigree is something the Celtics can only benefit from.

READ NEXT: ESPN Analyst Gushes Over Boston Celtics’ No. 26 Pick