Kristaps Porzingis Issues Statement After Wizards Best Celtics

Despite being on a three-game win streak, the Boston Celtics were unable to overcome the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, March 28.

In typical Celtics fashion, they were able to generate plenty of good shooting opportunities from deep but failed to capitalize on them, as the entire team went cold from the perimeter.

Following the game, Kristaps Porzingis, who ended the contest as the top scorer, discussed Boston’s struggles, sharing how he thought they were fighting uphill from the opening tip.

Kristaps Porzingis: Celtics Had NO RHYTHM on Offense vs Wizards

“We started with good energy, we knock down some shots, and they were missing a lot of shots, a lot of open ones, a lot of good looks for them, they were just missing,” Porzingis said. “And they were just playing uphill the whole game against us. We were rolling. Everything was happening for us. And they were just playing uphill. So took advantage of that, and they had no rhythm offensively.”

Porzingis put the Celtics to the sword with 32 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, and 1 steal while converting his shots at a 66.7% clip from the field and 60% clip from three-point range.

Marcus Smart Impressed With Kristaps Porzingis

During his own post-game press conference, Marcus Smart discussed the challenges of guarding a player like Porzingis, who has both size and a scoring touch away from the basket.

Marcus Smart: Celtics NOT Worried About No. 1 Seed

“It was the best he’s the best he played (against us). He did exactly what he’s supposed to do,” Smart said. “He’s 7’3”, shot over the top of us. You know, in a lot of those battles, he missed those shots. Tonight he didn’t. So you know, tip your hat off to him. 7’3” guy, you can’t teach that, there’s nothing you can teach and nothing you can do to prepare for it. There’s nothing you can train to be 7’3”. You 7’3”. You got to use that. And that’s what he did. He did exactly what he supposed to do.”

Smart, who is currently the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, struggled when switched onto Porzingis, as the Wizards’ star continued to shoot over the top and hit his shots.

Smart Not Concerned About Playoff Seeding

During that same press conference, Smart also discussed the Celtics’ current seeding, noting how making the playoffs is more important than finishing at the top of the conference.

Marcus Smart tells the Celtics a few words in timeout, then Joe Mazzulla calls this one. #Celtics down 22 to a short handed #Wizards team ⚡️

“Yeah, I mean, I don’t think nobody worries about, you know, what where they place, the playoffs is what matters,” Smart said. “You still gotta go out there play and win so, wherever we placed, that’s where we at, we deal with it. But for us, we want to be able to go into the playoffs, you know, playing the right basketball. So we got to finish these last six games with that mindset, not thinking anywhere further than where we need to think the next game or game against Milwaukee on Thursday.”

Luckily, the Celtics will have the chance to close the gap on the Milwaukee Bucks when they face off with them on March 30 in what could be a sneak peek into a potential Eastern Conference Finals matchup between two genuine powerhouses.