LaMelo Ball Should’ve Been A Knick, Hornets Overpaid Gordon Hayward: Expert

LaMelo Ball is now a member of the Charlotte Hornets and the rookie is averaging 6.3 points, four rebounds, three assists and 1.3 steals per contest.

The third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, by way of the Illawarra Hawks of the National Basketball League, Ball, 19 is adjusting to the NBA game.

One person who likes Ball’s presence in Charlotte is retired NBA Champion, Kendrick Perkins. “I love it,” Perkins told me on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

“I wish the Knicks could have got him but, he’s going to flourish well; he’s box office. I’m looking down the line past COVID-19. When fans are able to get back into the arenas at full strength, he’s going to sell out arenas. Like, you know when he starts traveling around the world people are going to want to see LaMelo Ball. And he has the swagger along with the game to make him as a franchise guy. He’s 6’8” and can do it all; passing and he’s battle tested, got the shooting ability, he’s got the ball on a string and he’s a winner. He’s a winner. Like, everywhere he’s been — not only does he put up ridiculous numbers, but he wins basketball games. So if I’m the Hornets, I am very thrilled to have LaMelo Ball.”

While overseas and playing in Australia, Ball averaged 17 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 31 minutes per game for the Illawarra Hawks.

While playing in Australia, Ball drew big crowds and got the attention of sneaker brands like Puma, Nike and Reebok.

He ended up signing with Puma on a multi-year deal. Ball also signed with Roc Nation Sports. “When you’re checking out these agencies what I like about Roc Nation is they don’t say what is good for us,” LaVar Ball, LaMelo Ball’s father told me back in the spring.

“They take care of us the same not like when they get around to it. And like I said when you go to these different agencies and they’re not doing exactly what we want them to do, guess what? We got to keep moving until we find the one that’s compatible with us. And I think with Roc Nation, they even sound good – We gonna ‘Roc’ the world. Big Baller. Look at the name sounds good. We don’t want to join the team, we want to join the nation.”

CUrrently the Charlotte Hornets are 1-2 and in tenth place the NBA’s Eastern Conference standings. In addition to LaMelo Ball, Charlotte’s roster includes Terry Rozier, Devonte Graham, Malik Monk, Miles Bridges, Bismack Biyombo, Cody Zeller, PJ Washington Gordon Hayward.

Speaking of Hayward, the former Celtic signed a 4 year, $120,000,000 contract with the Hornets this past offseason. That deal included $120,000,000 guaranteed, and an annual average salary of $30,000,000.

For those keeping score at home: During the 2020-2021, NBA season, Hayward will earn a base salary of $28,500,000, while carrying a cap hit of $28,500,000 and a dead cap value of $28,500,000.

while on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show, Kendrick Perkins weighed in on Hayward’s contract: “I’m a fan of the Hornets,” he told me.

“I’m not so thrilled that Gordon Hayward is getting $100 Million dollars.”

An NBA All-Star in 2017, so far this season, Hayward is averaging 22.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, seven assists and 1.7 steals per contest for the Hornets.