Celtics Trade Target Sounds Off, Obliterates Ex-Teammate in Epic Twitter Burn

Larry Nance Jr. is the latest in a laundry list of NBA players to hear his name floated in trade chatter. According to Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor, the Cavaliers phone line has been overrun with inquires to acquire the services of the 28-year-old ahead of March 25th’s trade deadline. Six teams, including the Boston Celtics, have reportedly shown interest.

There appears to be a budding possibility that the 6-foot-7-inch, Akron (OH) native could actually be dealt from his hometown Cavs in the coming weeks – a scenario that Nance is clearly not too fond of. The seven-year-pro took to Twitter to voice his displeasure:

Hope everyone is having a happy Friday….. except those people that keep putting me in their mock trades — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) March 5, 2021

Nance Comes With Receipts for Channing Frye

Long-time NBA veteran Channing Frye saw Nance’s Twitter take as the perfect time to poke some fun at his former teammate.

“I wouldn’t trade you for two broken shoelaces and a booger,” Frye wrote in response to Nance.

A savage take from the former NBA champion – were it not for the fact that Frye failed to realize he was actually setting himself up for a brutal self-inflicted burn. Nance clapped back at Frye by jogging the former forward’s memory that Frye was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Los Angeles Lakers along with a first-round pick in 2018 in exchange for – you guessed it – Larry Nance Jr.

I literally got traded for you and a first round pick lol — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) March 6, 2021

It was at this point Frye could do nothing else but admit defeat.

I literally forgot about that lol https://t.co/feENHpXEfB pic.twitter.com/gQbLXCy73i — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) March 6, 2021

In Frye’s defense, Nance was a tad withholding with the entire details of the trade package. The official deal sent Frye, Isaiah Thomas and a 2018 first-round pick (Moritz Wagner) from the Cavs to the Lakers in exchange for Nance and Jordan Clarkson.

Still, it may be in Frye’s best interest to first do a once-over next time he decides to ignite his Twitter fingers.

Nance’s Fit in Boston

By the look of it, Nance would adamantly prefer to stay put at the deadline. According to reports, the Cavs appear to share a similar perspective on the situation. It is believed that the team would have to be “blown away by an offer they can’t refuse” in order to cut bait with their versatile forward, per Fedor.

Thing is, at some point, Cleveland will need to look themselves in the mirror and wonder if being bullish on retaining a 28-year-old player with a moderate ceiling is in the best interest of a team that currently sits in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. In reality, acquiring valuable assets (draft picks and young prospects) in exchange for Nance could prove far more lucrative to the team’s long-term success.

As for the Celtics, a deal for Nance would fall far short of the blockbuster-Esque packages that have floated around the team over the past few months. With that said, if Boston feels good about Kemba Walker’s improving play and standing as the team’s No. 3 option, swinging a deal for a valuable role player such as Nance, as opposed to the Nikola Vucevics and Jerami Grants of the world, could be the way to go.

Nance is shooting a career-best 38.1% from three this season to go along with 9.3 ppg, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. Not to be overshadowed offensively, he also ranks within the top-two in both steals (1.9) and deflections (3.9) amongst all NBA players in 2020-21. The Cavs forward hasn’t appeared in a game since fracturing his finger back in early February but is expected to return to game action directly following the All-Star break.

