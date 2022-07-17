Celtics Could Turn to 7-Foot-2 Signee to Fill Center Spot: Insider

As the NBA offseason has dragged on, it has become more and more difficult to find the right fit for the Celtics at the center spot, where the team needs to add depth behind Robert Williams and Al Horford to replace the departed Daniel Theis. Or, maybe, they don’t really need to add depth—the third big man may already be on the roster, according to a team insider.

The big guy is Luke Kornet, the 7-foot-2. 27-year-old veteran whom the team signed a two-year, lightly guaranteed contract this month to remain with the team after he came aboard in February. Kornet did not see much time with Boston last season, playing 85 minutes in 12 games, but has the size and shot-blocking skill to be a short-term fill-in at center.

The Celtics could yet find another veteran to fill the role. But Kornet is an option.

As Heavy Sports insider Steve Bulpett said in a YouTube talk, “I think they’d like to get a veteran type, but I think they’re comfortable with Luke Kornet in a pinch. But they’re looking for someone who is not going to cost them a lot of money there. Daniel Theis had a pretty hefty contract for Daniel Theis. As much as they liked what he did and understood what they were doing, you’ve got to budget for your position.”

Play

Celtics Talk with Heavy Sports insider Steve Bulpett Heavy's Steve Bulpett, a longtime Celtics beat writer, talks about the team's offseason with NBA content editor Sean Deveney. 2022-07-16T14:47:23Z

Kornet Makes Financial Sense for the Celtics

Kornet, of course, fits the Boston budget nicely, with a minimum salary worth $2.1 million. While there has been some frustration about the Celtics’ lack of activity when it comes to filling out the center position, cost is probably a driving factor here. Kornet has not made much of an impact in the NBA in five seasons spent bouncing through five different organizations (Boston, Milwaukee, Cleveland, Chicago and New York) but he has the size and some semblance of shooting ability to warrant a look.

And he is cost-effective. Kornet’s deal is worth $1 million if he is on the roster on Opening Night, and does not become guaranteed until January 10. The Celtics, already well over the luxury tax, can give him an opportunity on the cheap, then make a roster move in January if an improvement is needed.

The team has two trade exceptions that will go into next January, and one of those could be used to find a third big man in-season.

Gallinari at Center Not Likely an Option

There has been talk, too, about covering up some of the big-man minutes with small lineups, including using new forward Danilo Gallinari as a small-ball center, something he did in Atlanta for the first time in his career.

That might be a stretch, though, Bulpett said. While Gallinari’s shooting might make him a nice option offensively, he is not much of a defensive player at all, and would struggle holding down the middle on that side of the floor.

“I am not sure it meets their defensive needs,” Bulpett said of Gallinari at the 5. “I think if they go small it will be Grant Williams using his beef in that situation. Look, going small, staying big, all those things—the key for the Celtics is making sure they shepherd Al Horford and Rob Williams through it in relatively good health. Al is 36, his presence is critical to what you want to do in the postseason. So, getting him through the first 82 intact is huge.”