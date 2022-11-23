Exec Reveals Celtics’ Plans for Luke Kornet This Season

When the Boston Celtics re-signed Luke Kornet over the summer, his contract was only partially guaranteed. At the moment, Kornet has had $1,066,639 of his $2,133,278 contract for the 2022-23 season guaranteed, according to Spotrac. If they elect to keep him past January 10, the contract becomes fully guaranteed.

An Eastern Conference executive revealed to Sean Deveney what the Celtics plan to do with Kornet when that guarantee date comes.

“They like Luke Kornet. They have until January until he gets guaranteed. I think they wind up going ahead and guaranteeing him,” the exec told Deveney.

Before taking on the Dallas Mavericks, Kornet has averaged 3.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and one block a game while shooting 66.7 percent from the field in 12.7 minutes a game in 13 games thus far this season. This is Kornet’s third season with the Celtics after playing for them briefly during the 2020-21 season and the 2021-22 season.

Luke Kornet made this reverse alley-oop slam look way too easy pic.twitter.com/YQhmSUvZWI — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) November 17, 2022

Kornet has also played for the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Milwaukee Bucks since coming to the NBA in 2018.

Exec on Noah Vonleh’s and Justin Jackson’s Future

While the executive believes that Kornet’s spot with the Celtics will be secure all season, he did not share the same sentiment with Noah Vonleh and Justin Jackson.

The executive revealed to Deveney that both Vonleh and Jackson are likely to be replaced mid-season following the return of Robert Williams III and when teams start buying out veterans mid-season.

“Robert Williams comes back, and Vonleh is, what, your fifth big guy? If they’re looking to add something, though, it is probably a wing. That would mean Jackson probably is out. But when we get to the buyout market, by the time we get to the playoffs, there is a good chance both Jackson and Vonleh get replaced,” the exec told Deveney.

Both Vonleh’s and Jackson’s contracts are nonguaranteed. The exec also said that Blake Griffin’s spot on the team is expected to be secure all season long.

“They are not going to get rid of Blake Griffin, they like his presence there, his experience level,” the exec said.

Adrian Wojnarowski Provides Robert Williams Update

Before the Celtics played the Mavericks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN provided an update on Robert Williams III on NBA Countdown.

“His agent Kevin Bradbury told me tonight that he expects Robert Williams will be back by Christmas,” Wojnarowski said. “That gives him another month here. He’s progressing well on his rehab. This is a player who had two surgeries in the last calendar year. They certainly want to take their time. Even without him, this is a team with the best record in the NBA.”

Even with Williams’ return looming, Wojnarowski added that he believes the Celtics may look for more frontcourt depth.

“For Boston now, as you start to look toward the February deadline, I think another center who could play minutes in the case of Robert Williams missing time or 36-year-old Al Horford being out. They’re trying to close every hole they can to be a championship team. As they get closer to the trade deadline, (Boston will) see if there is some more frontcourt help off their bench.

If Williams makes his return by then, he will make his debut in time for the Celtics’ first matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, who they have not faced since the Eastern Conference Semifinals.