Celtics’ Marcus Smart Has Secret Santa Gift ‘Stolen’

On Thursday night, the Boston Celtics gathered to say goodbye to the tumultuous year that was 2020. Celtics big-man Robert Williams revealed that the team enjoyed dinner together on the Eve and celebrated ringing in the New Year by taking part in a Secret Santa gift exchange.

Williams cashed out with a $100 gift card, head coach Brad Stevens was also on the receiving end of a gift card but opted to give it away, according to Barstool’s Brian Robb. Guard Marcus Smart… well, let’s just say he wasn’t as lucky.

Follow the Heavy on Celtics Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Smart Has Whiskey Stolen in Secret Santa, Receives Karaoke Set

Remember when locker room turmoil in Boston meant Smart blowing up on fellow Celtics following a playoff loss? Yea, we’ve come a long way.

“Huge locker room turmoil early in the season,” The Athletic’s Jay King tweeted, jokingly. “Marcus Smart said he got 12-year aged whiskey in the Secret Santa exchange, but then it got stolen from him.”

The whiskey in question? None other than a Bulleit rye, per NBCS Boston’s Chris Forsberg, which can be had for the steep price of $25.99 at your local ABC Fine Wine & Spirits. Forsberg also shouted out the brave soul who “risked their life” to pull off this thievery. The culprit remains unknown at this time.

According to Mark Murphy of The Boston Herald, the reason why Smart’s gift was “stolen” from him is that the Secret Santa exchange carried “one nasty rule” – the next person up could claim your gift.

Essentially, they took part in the gift exchanging game White Elephant, or better yet, a twist on a Yankee Swap. Michael Scott would be proud.

However, not all was lost for Smart on the gift end, as he did come away with a Secret Santa gift after all. The seven-year pro ended up settling for a karaoke machine. So while Smart, who is currently dealing with a shoulder contusion, may not be able to drink away his pain, he may be able to sing away his sorrows.

Marcus Smart Got Karaoke Machine in Celtics Secret Santa SwapMarcus Smart lost a whiskey bottle and gained a karaoke machine in the Celtics secret Santa swap in Detroit yesterday. The Celtics play the Pistons tonight as Smart continues to battle a left shoulder contusion he got attempting to take a charge late on Tuesday against the Pacers. He's wearing a compression and posture-assisting shirt… 2021-01-01T19:45:00Z

Smart Plans to Play Through Shoulder Injury

Smart revealed to reporters on Friday that he has sustained a shoulder contusion while attempting to take a charge in Tuesday’s victory over the Pacers. Yet, no need to fear, the guard plans to push through the pain, sporting a wrap on his arm to assist with the injury.

“We don’t really know exactly what’s going on because the X-rays came back fine,” Smart said in a pregame interview, via CLNS Media. “I actually went and got an MRI before the flight yesterday. I haven’t heard any news on that so I’m guessing no news about that is good news. So, just really trying to figure out what’s really going on. Like I said, it’s nothing major that’ll keep me from playing.”

Smart, typically a defensive stalwart, has played a pivotal role offensively for the Celtics this season as All-Star point guard Kemba Walker remains sidelined with an injured knee. Smart is averaging 11.6 points, two rebounds and 5.6 assists in five games this year.

Furthermore, Smart warned us prior to the season that “he’s a great shooter” when he takes great shots, thus far he’s doing his best to live up to that billing. Smart is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc this season, a 6.5% jump from his previous career-high.

READ NEXT

For more Celtics content, follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.