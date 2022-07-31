Michael Jordan Drops Truth Bomb on Bill Russell’s Impact

It’s been a sad day for the NBA following the announcement of Bill Russell‘s passing. The Boston Celtics legend impacted a lot both on and off the basketball court, leaving a strong impression on those who came after him. That included NBA and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

Jordan, who currently serves as chairman of the Charlotte Hornets, released a statement via the Hornets’ official Twitter account in light of Russell’s passing.

“Bill Russell was a pioneer – as a player, as a champion, as the NBA’s first black head coach and as an activist. He paved the way and set an example for every black player who came into the league after him, including me. The world had lost a legend. My condolences to his family and may he rest in peace.”

A statement from Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan on the passing of NBA legend Bill Russell. pic.twitter.com/RdYcnuCrmb — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) July 31, 2022

Jordan and Russell were named on the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary team, and both are commonly recognized as two of the greatest players to ever play in the league.

Jordan was not the only NBA legend to praise Russell following his passing.

Former Celtics Rivals Paid Tribute to Russell

They may have played for teams the Celtics had a personal rivalry with during their playing days, but that didn’t stop these NBA Hall of Famers from expressing their appreciation for all that Russell did both on and off the basketball court.

Magic Johnson, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers during what arguably was the height of their rivalry with the Celtics, reflected on how Russell was his idol growing up and praised him for paving the way for guys like Johnson after his retirement.

Bill Russell was my idol. I looked up to him on the court and off. His success on the court was undeniable; he was dominate and great, winning 11 NBA championships. Off the court, Bill Russell paved the way for guys like me. pic.twitter.com/ZMIrEx8Tne — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 31, 2022

Johnson also praised Russell for being one of the first athletes to fight for civil rights, which was why Johnson admired him as much as he did.

He was one of the first athletes on the front line fighting for social justice, equity, equality, and civil rights. That’s why I admired and loved him so much. Over the course of our friendship, he always reminded me about making things better in the Black community. pic.twitter.com/K73adpaWZ4 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 31, 2022

Those were among the several tweets that Johnson released following Russell’s passing. He wasn’t the only former Celtics rival to praise Russell following his passing.

Isiah Thomas, who duked it out with the Celtics when he played for the Detroit Pistons back in the 1980s, also paid tribute to Russell.

Rest in peace Bill Russell you were everything we all aspired to be, your winning spirit will live forever my friend. Thank you for your words of wisdom. pic.twitter.com/rBjFS6nhzW — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) July 31, 2022

Johnson also wasn’t the only former Laker legend to sing Russell’s praises. Pau Gasol called Russell one of the most dominant players in NBA history while making it clear how honored he was to meet Russell.

One of the most dominant players in @NBA History. An 11 times NBA Champion and one of the best to have ever done it. I’ll forever be honored to have met you. Thank you for everything you have given to the game and all of us. Rest in peace, @RealBillRussell. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/HOouLIrXWv — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) July 31, 2022

It’s clear that Russell had an impact on NBA legends that followed him even if he played for their team’s archrival during their playing days.

Russell’s passing impacted NBA stars still currently in the league too.

NBA Stars Paid Their Respect to Russell

Besides the stars currently playing for the Celtics, various NBA Stars across the league vocalized their appreciation for what Russell did for the league following his passing.

Most of them praised Russell as a legend, like James Harden, Trae Young, and Rudy Gobert.

RIP to the Legend Bill Russell — James Harden (@JHarden13) July 31, 2022

Rest In Peace Legend! 🙏🏽😞❤️ https://t.co/VhjGoIM8Ff — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) July 31, 2022

R.I.P to the legend Bill Russell. 🤴🏿💫 — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) July 31, 2022

Others took more time to praise Russell for his impact on the league. Carmelo Anthony praised Russell for revolutionizing the game while inspiring him in so many ways.

A champion who revolutionized the game for all of us. Bill Russell was an inspiration to me in so many ways. May he Rest in Power. — Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) July 31, 2022

Even 50 years after he had retired from the NBA, it’s clear as day that NBA stars remember what Russell meant both in and outside of the league.