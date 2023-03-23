Mike Gorman Sounds Off on Celtics’ Championship Hopes

The Boston Celtics have been seen among the favorites to win the NBA Championship all season, courtesy of their impressive run to the finals during the 2021-22 postseason.

However, according to legendary play-by-play announcer Mike Gorman, who was speaking on 98.5 The Sports Hub, the Celtics’ previous success doesn’t guarantee anything and is causing additional pressure to be placed on their shoulders.

“The Celtics winning as much as they did last year has nothing to do with how far they might go this year. Nothing,” Gorman Said, “It will depend upon who is healthy, who’s who is playing well, and who they draw in the playoffs. It has nothing to do with the fact that they have a right to be in the championship because they got as far as they did last year. That is all unfair pressure to put on any coach, team, or individual. In the upcoming playoffs, the Celtics will find themselves in situations where the other side will be as good as they are. Or maybe it’s better.”

The Celtics currently boast a 50-23 record and occupy the second seed in the Eastern Conference; however, in the past few weeks, there have been some worrying signs, mostly in Boston’s inability to control a lead. Still, the Celtics have one of the deepest rosters in the NBA and have the talent to ensure they can embark on a deep playoff run.

Stephen A. Smith Shares Thoughts on Celtics Chances

When speaking on a December 8 episode of ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. Smith threw his support behind the Celtics winning a championship at the end of the current season, noting how both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are capable of leading their team toward their goal.

“I think Boston might win it all,” Smith said. “I’m looking at them right now; Jayson Tatum is clearly my MVP…In the end, Devin Booker was looking spectacular, and then he goes up against Boston last night, and they get slaughtered…Jayson Tatum is averaging 30, on like 48% shooting. This brother is trying to make amends for the Finals. Right now, the Boston Celtics should be the favorites to win it all. Number one offense and they’re 12th defensively, which isn’t bad, and that’s without Robert Williams – he isn’t back yet.”

The Celtics currently boast the fourth-ranked offense and defense in the NBA, placing them second in the league for net rating, with just nine games of their season remaining.

Malcolm Brogdon Sends Message on Celtics Chances

When speaking to ESPN’s NBA Today, as part of an exclusive interview, recently acquired guard Malcolm Brogdon discussed Boston’s chances of winning a championship this season.

“That’s the expectation – make it to the finals, to win a championship this year, to get banner 18 for this organization. I really believe we have the talent, I think we have the coaching. And I think at this point, this team has the experience, so I think we have a really good shot,” Brogdon said.

The Celtics will continue their battle for seeding when they face the Indiana Pacers on Friday, March 24.