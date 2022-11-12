Mike Malone Sounds Off on Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla

The Boston Celtics won their fifth straight game on November 11, following their 131-112 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

Speaking to the media following the game, Denver’s head coach, Mike Malone, shared his thoughts on the job interim head coach Joe Mazzulla is doing for the Celtics.

Play

Nuggets Postgame Media: Coach Malone | DEN vs. BOS Head Coach Michael Malone addresses the media after our 131-112 loss to the Boston Celtics. For more information, as well as all the latest NBA news and highlights, log onto the league's official website at nba.com/nuggets/ Subscribe on YouTube: youtube.com/user/NuggetsTV Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/DenverNuggets Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/nuggets Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/nuggets/… 2022-11-12T04:15:33Z

“I give Joe, their coach, a lot of credit, for starting the season with all the noise around this team, and to fill in for the shoes that he’s filling in for. Give him and give their team a lot of credit for the start they’ve gotten themselves off to,” Malone said.

Over their first 12 games of the season, Mazzulla has helped guide Boston to second place in the Eastern Conference standings, while also coaching them to a first-placed offense in the league, all while helping his players navigate the off-season drama they faced to begin the season.

The Celtics came into this season with hopes of contending for an NBA championship, following their heartbreaking loss to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals last season, and on their current performance level, they have a realistic chance of making a deep post-season run.

Tatum Shares Thoughts on Celtics’ Start to The Season

When speaking to the media during his post-game press conference, Jayson Tatum provided his opinion on Boston’s hot start to the season, noting how it’s a significant upgrade to the struggles the team faced during the early months of Ime Udoka’s tenure.

"It's night and day this season from how we started last season" Jayson Tatum on the Celtics' early success pic.twitter.com/iiBWHW5pX3 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 12, 2022

“I think just really building off last season. It’s night and day the way that we’re playing the start of this season compared to the start of last season. But you know, whenever we made that change, I just feel like we haven’t looked back. And for the most part, we got the same group, one or two new guys, but they really know how to play the game,” Tatum said.

Tatum, 24, has been in sensational form to begin the season, averaging 31.4 points, seven rebounds, and 4.2 assists while shooting 50% from the field, 37.3% from deep, and 87.9% from the free-throw line – thus earning him early MVP considerations among the fanbase and media.

Al Horford Praises Celtics Sharpshooters

Boston currently ranks second in the league for three-point shots made, attempted, and conversion rate – making them one of the most deadly perimeter teams the NBA has to offer.

When speaking to the media following his 21-point, seven-rebound night, Al Horford was quick to heap praise on how Boston is utilizing their offensive firepower to hurt their opponents from beyond the arc.

"Everybody that's out there is a threat to shoot the ball" Al Horford on how great the Celtics' offense has played this season pic.twitter.com/7VsjzlLD1W — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 12, 2022

“It’s understanding what we’re trying to accomplish offensively. We want to put pressure on the rim, and we want to finish at the basket. At the same time, we have to have good spacing around them, in case that doesn’t happen. We play inside out, we get those threes. And, it’s just the way our lineups are, we got five shooters out there, so we’re really spreading it out, and everybody that gets out there is a threat to shoot the ball,” Horford said.

The Celtics will be back in action, and looking for their 10th victory of the season, on November 12, when they take on the Detroit Pistons in the second game of a back-to-back.