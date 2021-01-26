NBA Legend & Marcus Smart Voice Strong Takes on Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown’s continued growth from perceived draft day reach to MVP candidate is well documented.

The former No. 3 overall pick in 2016, Brown was welcomed to Boston with boos as highly-touted prospects such as Kris Dunn remained on the board. The Cal-Berkeley product’s rookie output of 6.6 ppg didn’t do much to alter perception.

Fast forward to current day, and Brown is in the midst of a career-year, ranking sixth in the NBA in scoring with 27.3 ppg and ending any debate of whether he was the correct selection for the Celtics. In return, Brown’s play has created new debates such as if he’s supplanted Ben Simmons and Brandon Ingram as the best player from his draft class, whether he’s surpassed Jayson Tatum as Boston’s most important player and so on.

Follow the Heavy on Celtics Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Marcus Smart: Brown is ‘One of the Best Young Players in this Game’

As the Celtic’s longest-tenured player, guard Marcus Smart has enjoyed a front-row seat to watch Brown’s steady, yet rapid development and couldn’t be more proud by the growth the future All-Star has demonstrated.

“His patience and poise when he has the ball,” Smart said of Brown. “His rookie year, year two, that Jaylen Brown would just put his head down and go and not understand where he was going. But he worked hard, you’ve got to give him credit. And it shows.”

“That’s why he’s one of the best young players in this game and doing what he’s doing – and doing what he’s doing for this team. So I’m just very, very proud of the way that he approaches every game, and like I said you can see it and it’s working out for him.”