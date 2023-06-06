Celtics to Work Out Scoring Center With Northeast Ties: Report

With their offseason underway, the Boston Celtics are looking into draft prospects. Adam Zagoria of Forbes reported that they are one of the teams scheduled to work out center Patrick Gardner.

Former (Marist Men’s Basketball) C Patrick Gardner…has worked out for the Warriors, Nets & Magic & has workouts scheduled with the Wizards, Bucks, Cavaliers, Pelicans & Celtics,” Zagoria reported on his personal Twitter.

Former @MaristMBB C Patrick Gardner @pattygards has worked out for the Warriors, Nets & Magic & has workouts scheduled with the Wizards, Bucks, Cavaliers, Pelicans & Celtics, per league source https://t.co/Mdz20YLZmE — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) June 5, 2023

In his lone year at Marist, Gardner averaged 19.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and one block a game while shooting 49.7% from the field and 38.3% from three.

The Celtics own the No. 35 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, but they have yet to draft a player since Brad Stevens took over as President of Basketball Operations in 2021. In his time since taking over, he has traded the Celtics’ last three first-round picks – 2021, 2022, 2023 – to acquire players in the Celtics rotation – Al Horford, Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon.

Dorian Finney-Smith Named as Celtics Trade Target

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report proposed a number of players the Celtics could look into trading for this summer, including Dorian Finney-Smith of the Nets. Buckley explained why it may or may not be hard for the Celtics to acquire Finney-Smith.

“It’s possible Dorian Finney-Smith will cost more than the Celtics can—or, at least, are willing to—give up in a trade. It’s also possible the Brooklyn Nets simply won’t let him go.

“But if neither of those things are true—Boston might sense a big enough need to justify paying a not insignificant price, and Brooklyn might be in the market for more assets—he’d be a home run get.”

Swartz added why Finney-Smith would fit well with the Celtics while adding that his downtick in three-point shooting this season was an anomaly.

“The 6’7”, 220-pounder is a tireless defender who can extinguish fiery scorers of nearly all sizes and play styles. He’s also a much better shooter than he showed this past season (33.7 percent, down from 38.9 the three seasons prior).

“Assuming the 30-year-old’s erratic shooting was just a one-year fluke, it could actually be a blessing in disguise since it might lower his trade cost.”

Acquiring Finney Smith would give the Celtics more wing depth, but getting him may require trading one of their rotation players, as the Nets are likely not going to give him up easily to a division rival.

Payton Pritchard Wants a Trade

With the details of the NBA’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement being released, The Athletic’s Jay King reported that guard Payton Pritchard wants a new home.

“With the new onerous CBA rules looming after next season, the front office will likely have to decide in the next 12 months whether it can afford its expensive veteran depth. Payton Pritchard has made it clear he hopes to be traded this summer, according to multiple team sources, so will the Celtics move him if they trade one of their core guards?”

Pritchard had a smaller role with the Celtics this season compared to last. Whether he gets traded or not may very well depend on if the Celtics plan to keep all three of Marcus Smart, Derrick White, and Malcolm Brogdon.