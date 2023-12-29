NBA Execs, Coaches Sound off on ‘Unstoppable’ Celtics

Speaking to team executives and scouts from around the NBA, so positive is the tone that one could confuse the discussions with those involving Celtics fan sites.

Until you get to the part where the former crowd, based on self-interest, isn’t wishing the success to continue.

With eight wins in their last nine games and the best record in the league heading into their trap matchup against the Pistons, the Celtics returned home after three double-figure wins out West as, according to the Vegas turf accountants, even larger title favorites than they were to start the season.

“That’s fair,” one front office source told Heavy Sports. “The way they came back to run over Sacramento and the two L.A. teams after screwing up against the Warriors says a lot. Before, they’d fall into a lot of one-on-one with (Jayson) Tatum and (Jaylen) Brown when things got tough, but you’re not seeing that really now. Those guys are giving it up more when they should, and they’ve got to many people who can beat you.”

He then added a sip of high praise with a caveat chaser: “They’re almost unstoppable if they play that way. But they rely a lot on the 3-point shot, and the 3-point shot can go south periodically, as we’ve seen over the years with teams.”

Celtics Defense ‘Has Been Huge’

Said another exec, “Boston’s defense has been huge, but the biggest thing at the other end of the floor is how they’re moving the ball. Isolation basketball has been their default. If they’re not playing well, it’s always because of one reason: ball movement. That was THE biggest issue within the coaching staff — the inability of this team to recognize consistently the value of moving the ball. That’s what got that coaching staff all bent out of shape.

“But if those guys are buying in to what (coach Joe) Mazzulla is asking and they keep passing and cutting, hoo-boy, watch out.”

While Tatum and Brown were givens coming in, the rise of Derrick White, the greater influence of Jrue Holiday as he becomes more comfortable, and the better framing of Kristaps Porgingis‘ talent have taken the Celtics to a different dimension.

Jayson Tatum with a “Derrick White All Star” shirt 🫡🫡 pic.twitter.com/TgqGoGwX0F — CelticsUnite (@CelticsUnite18) December 28, 2023

“And don’t forget (Al) Horford moving to the bench and giving that group an anchor,” said the latter source. “Brad (Stevens, the Celtics’ head of basketball operations) made some major moves with a team that got to the conference finals, and they were obviously good moves. But guys still had to buy in, and that’s looking more and more like the case.”

Trades Set Up Celtics’ Improvement

The initial trade was a three-way that essentially was to send Malcolm Brogdon for Porzingis, but when the Clippers couldn’t get Brogdon’s physical in time, the gears were shifted and Marcus Smart was the bait that hooked the 7-foot-3 Latvian. Three months and a week later, Brogdon and Robert Williams went to Portland for Holiday.

“Hey, listen, anybody in the world would trade would trade Rob Williams for Porzingis, and Marcus Smart for Jrue Holiday,” one general manager told Heavy. “That’s not even a discussion. Not even close. Those are major, major upgrades for Boston.

“The order in which (the trades) happened — Smart for Porzingis and Williams for Holiday — I hear caused some debate up there, but the conclusion of what Boston ended up with is a steal.”

Said a veteran personnel man, “The Holiday part was a key, because they’d given up Smart. And as great as it is for Boston, for Milwaukee, seeing Jrue with the Celtics after they’d sent him to Portland for Lillard is tough. Are you kidding me? Jrue’s great. All-time great guy. He’s a winner. I mean, I know it was hard for Milwaukee to give him and Grayson Allen up, but, you know, his contract’s up after this season (player option for 2024-25). Damian’s got four more years (including his $63.2 million option for 2026-27). This is one of those things where I think they had to do it.”

Jrue Holiday ‘an Upgrade’ Over Marcus Smart

According to a coach, getting Holiday just prior to the start of training camp was critical.

“I’m a Marcus Smart guy. I love what he brings to a team, and you’re going to start seeing more of it in Memphis now that him and Ja (Morant) are finally together,” he said. “But I don’t think there’s any doubt that Jrue’s an upgrade in terms of team chemistry. I’m not saying those guys didn’t like Marcus; I’m not saying that at all. But I have never heard anybody — player, coach, front office guy — ever have anything negative to say about Jrue Holiday.

“Everybody’s personality can either put you in a good feel or put you on edge. Marcus Smart is an intense competitor that most people appreciate, but I’ve talked to people who’ve coached him, and there are times when his personality becomes an issue to deal with. And if you can get some of the same things without the agida of his irrational exuberance, to use a particular phrase, then you do it. I think Jrue Holiday’s a better player and an easier personality to live with. I’d still take Marcus on my team any day of the week, but I think this is going to work out really good for Boston — for Memphis, too.”

Meanwhile, Porzingis has given the Celtics their best inside scoring presence in years and also spread the floor with his 3-point skill. With 13 blocked shots in his last five games, he’s also provided rim protection that’s allowed perimeter defenders more freedom.

“He’s a No. 3,” said a front office veteran. “He ain’t a No. 1 or a 2. He ain’t Batman or Robin; he’s Alfred the butler. And that’s more than OK. In that role, with his talent, the butler can kill you. He’s found the role of his efficiency.”

So far, the numbers have added up well for the Celtics.

Said one high-ranking league source, “It’s funny. Everybody was looking at Dame going to Milwaukee to play with Giannis, and all of a sudden Boston comes under the radar with adding Holiday to what they already had and Porzingis. I think it stunned everybody. Everybody was paying attention to the bright light with the All-Star, and Boston swooped in and won the offseason. Guys around the league were pissed that they were able to pull that off.”