Former NBA Teammates Label Celtics Guard ‘Selfish’: Report

The Boston Celtics signing free agent Dennis Schroder — who turned down a four-year, $84 million offer from the Los Angeles Lakers, per Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, this summer — for a one-year, $5.9 million deal with Boston; changed the complexion of Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens’ offseason.

This summer’s been filled with surprises.

The Celtics wasted no time in executing their front office makeover, including Stevens’ transition from head coach to the president along with hiring a new head coach in Ime Udoka and pulling the trigger on a series of other cost-cutting moves.

Former Teammates Tell Jeff Goodman Dennis Schroder’s ‘Selfish, Immature’

Not breaking the bank for an offensive weapon of Schroder’s caliber takes the cake as Brad’s most impressive move, thus far. However, Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, who spoke with former teammates of Dennis, says the German standout, per anonymous sources, was unpopular in the locker room.

“There’s a lot to like about Dennis Schroder but there’s a reason he came to the Boston Celtics for the mid-level exception at $5.9 million and I talked to a bunch of people in the league, a couple that has played with him, and the word that kept popping up was: selfish,” Goodman said, per the Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast. “That’s the word from teammates. From former teammates and also executives, who have been on teams that he’s played for. He’s selfish, difficult to work with, immature.

“So, ultimately Dennis Schroder has an opportunity here to change the narrative and make a lot of money.”

Is Dennis Schroder Worth The ‘Risk’?

Goodman, while speaking to co-host Bob Ryan, wonders if it’ll be worth the gamble, in the end.

“Is he worth the risk? That’s the big thing and ultimately, Bob, here’s the deal: If you’re Brad Stevens, you’re clearing the deck for next season,” Goodman said. “So, all you’re getting are one-year deals other than Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Robert Williams and you have Al Horford’s $14.5 million guaranteed salary next year, which you could move.

“So, really, you have three players that, right now, we are saying we’re building around and other than that, we are going to have as much flexibility as we can, next season to go get a Bradley Beal.”

All signs are pointing for the Celtics to become major players in free agency 2022.

“If you can get a Bradley Beal, then Brad Stevens has done a hell of a job, this offseason,” Goodman added. “But, if you end up next year with the same cast of characters and you’re bringing in a mid-level shooter or maybe you’re getting rid of all these point guards and you’re bringing in another point guard; a mediocre middle-of-the-road point guard in the NBA. Well then, you’ve failed. You’ve done all of this to be able to pair Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown with another top-30 player.

“Maybe a top-10 player, if it’s Bradley Beal. If you don’t do that, and next year you’re in the same situation then this is a wasted year.”

Schroder averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 assists while shooting at a 43.7% clip from the floor, including 33.5% from behind the 3-point arc for the Lakers, last season.

