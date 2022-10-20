Former Top-10 Pick Gets Candid on Celtics Debut, ‘I Put in the Work’

Noah Vonleh did not play one game in the NBA last season. When the Boston Celtics signed him during the offseason, he was signed to a training camp deal, meaning there was no guarantee he would make their opening night roster. After making the team, Vonleh was the first player off the bench when the Celtics hosted the Philadelphia 76ers on opening night.

After the Celtics defeated the Sixers, reporters asked Vonleh how it felt to play in the league again after playing last season overseas.

“I haven’t been in the league for a year, played in China last year, first game back, so I was definitely very excited,” Vonleh said. “I don’t think there was any anxiety or anything. I was pretty prepared. I put in the work and prepared myself for that moment, so just got to keep going.”

In 20 minutes of action, Vonleh put up two points, two rebounds, one steal, and one block while finishing with a plus/minus of plus-seven. He was also assigned the task of covering Joel Embiid both when he replaced Al Horford and when he and Horford played together.

Vonleh’s Thoughts on Falling Out of the NBA

Reporters asked Vonleh what kind of impact falling out of the NBA had on him, Vonleh said it mostly impacted his work ethic as a player.

“It definitely motivated me. It made me even hungrier. I feel like I’ve got a pretty good work ethic, but being out of there I was just wondering why and questioning certain things. But it just made me more motivated and made me work a lot harder. I ended up up getting this opportunity here and just trying to make the most of it,” Vonleh said.

When asked about the difference between the NBA and the Chinese Basketball Association – the league in which he played last season – he brought up that certain NBA all-star bigs don’t play there compared to the one he faced uo against on opening night.

“China’s different,” Vonleh told reporters. “They don’t have no Joel Embiids out there. So that’s different. But it just felt great being back out there and competing against NBA-level talent.”

Before joining the Celtics, Vonleh last played in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets, with whom he played four games with, which were the only games he played that season.

How Vonleh Matched Up With Embiid on Opening Night

Noah Vonleh came into the same draft as Joel Embiid in 2014 where Embiid was drafted third overall by the Sixers and Vonleh was drafted ninth by the Charlotte Hornets. While Embiid has stuck around with the Sixers, the Celtics will be Vonleh’s eighth team in the eight seasons he’s played in the NBA.

Though Vonleh’s been an NBA journeyman, Celtics’ Interim Head Coach Joe Mazzulla trusted him enough to cover Embiid the most defensively on opening night. According to NBA.com, Vonleh covered Embiid for 26 possessions, allowing eight points.

By contrast, Horford covered Embiid for 20 possessions where he allowed Embiid to score 11 points and Grant Williams covered Embiid for 13 possessions, where he allowed Embiid to score four points. Limiting an MVP candidate like Embiid to 26 points played a part in the Celtics beating the Sixers, and Vonleh played an integral role in how they pulled that off.