Nuggets’ Boston-Born Guard Has Words For Celtics Robert Williams

On January 1, the Boston Celtics fell to defeat against the Denver Nuggets in a game that was full of twists and turns.

However, regardless of the excellent basketball on offer, the contest will be remembered for how Robert Williams bent the rim via a fourth-quarter dunk and how it took the arena staff more than 40 minutes to rectify the issue.

Robert Williams just broke the rim in Denver? pic.twitter.com/vyAvDbu4mW — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) January 2, 2023

During his post-game press conference, Bruce Brown, Denver’s Boston-born guard, shared what he said to Williams during the delay of play.

Play

Bruce Brown Looks Forward To Playing Celtics | Nuggets Postgame Interview DENVER, CO — Nuggets' Bruce Brown spoke to reporters after Denver beat the Boston Celtics 123-111 on Sunday night. The game was delayed about 35 minutes after a Robert Williams dunk that bent the rim. —————————————– – #celtics #NBA #CelticsCLNS The CLNS Media Network is the leading provider for video/audio content. CLNS is a fully… 2023-01-02T05:30:06Z

“I really didn’t see it too much. I told Robert Williams to stop dunking the ball,” Brown said.

Williams, 25, has only recently returned to the rotation following off-season surgery on his knee. Still, in the seven games he’s played so far, he’s providing the Celtics with 8.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on 83.3% shooting from the field.

Jaylen Brown Frustrated With Long Delay to Fix Rim

When speaking with the media following the game, Jaylen Brown detailed his frustration at the amount of time it took to fix the rim, noting how allowing the players so much time to cool off could have resulted in injuries.

"The whole process was handled poorly in my opinion." Jaylen Brown talks about he 40-minute delay during the Celtics vs. Nuggets game after the rim was bent pic.twitter.com/NKraROHRMz — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 2, 2023

“There was no communication. Obviously, the rim got a little bit level to the left or whatever. And they spent all that time to try to fix but, but when we came back, it still looked like it wasn’t even level, in my opinion. So, it was like we just wasted all that time…That’s how injuries and stuff happen. Luckily, that didn’t. But, that wasn’t good; that whole process was handled poorly,” Brown said.

Brown ended the contest as the Celtics’ top-scorer, dropping 30 points to go with his 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal while shooting 60% from the field and 50% from deep. Unfortunately for Boston, Brown’s efforts couldn’t help them generate a victory in the team’s first game of the new calendar year; however, given Boston’s current form, that first win will surely be right around the corner.

Robert Williams Is Willing To Accept a Bench Role

Since returning from injury, all of Williams’ appearances have been via the bench as the Celtics look to bring him back to full fitness slowly while also managing his minutes and workload. However, when speaking to the media on December 27, Williams was quick to share his willingness to remain in his current role if it’s what’s best for the Celtics.

Play

Robert Williams Willing to Come off Celtics Bench | Celtics vs Rockets BOSTON, MA — Boston Celtics center Robert Williams was interviewed following the Celtics 126-102 win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night. The win was Boston's third straight, and the team will take their win streak into a matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday. After a last minute announcement, Joe Mazzulla was ruled… 2022-12-28T03:35:05Z

“If we’re winning, we’re winning. Whatever it takes, whatever I gotta do…He (Mazzulla) talked to me about it before I came back, which was expected. Like I said, I’m a team player. We’re rolling with someone feel like we’re supposed to keep rolling with,” Williams said.

Last season, Williams was voted to the All-NBA Defensive Second Team, proving how much of a factor his presence on the floor can mean to his team throughout a game. Yet, given Williams’ injury history and late start to the season, a bench role might be what’s best to keep him fresh and available throughout the rest of the season and into the playoffs.