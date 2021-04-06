Paul Pierce Reacts To ESPN Split, Gets Racy $250k Job Offer: Report

ESPN and Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce parted ways on Monday. After making headlines over the weekend for hosting a controversial Instagram live session, Pierce is now being offered a different kind of gig and it doesn’t stray far from the kind of content that was provided off of Paul’s IG account.

The 2008 NBA Finals MVP was seen receiving a massage from one woman while another was dancing behind him. Pierce was also drinking and smoking with others in the background while money was being tossed around.

ESPN Fires Paul Pierce After Racy Instagram Live Video

After news of ESPN firing Pierce broke, Monday evening, “The Truth” initially responded with a video on Twitter of himself laughing for a while before making another video on Instagram (of course).

“Big things coming soon,” Pierce tweeted. “Stay tuned make sure u smile.”

Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile #Truthshallsetufree pic.twitter.com/YIaJMcNQoH — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) April 5, 2021

In the second video, Pierce thanks everyone and vows there will be brighter days ahead.

“Yo, just want to thank all my supporters and thank my haters and everything,” Pierce said via Instagram. “Check it out, bigger and better things coming, baby. Don’t worry about it. You fall twice, you get up three times. Just always remember to smile, baby.”

Paul Pierce Offered $250k From Adult Entertainment Company

According to New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, ESPN’s decision to part ways with Pierce was based on the fact Paul went live on his own personal IG. Now, Paul, as he said, can look forward to bigger and better things.

Camsoda, an adult webcam website, wasted little-to-no time in making its pitch. Daryn Parker, the company’s Vice President released the following statement.

“I saw the news that you have parted ways with ESPN after you posted a video to social media of yourself with exotic dancers,” Parker wrote, per totalprosports.com. “Being that you are now unemployed, I would like to extend you a position at CamSoda as our first-ever “NBA Analyst.” As our NBA Analyst, you would be required to stream yourself live on our platform every week night and discuss happenings around the NBA. Inside the NBA be damned.”

Parker, at the end of the letter, of course, commends Pierce for last weekend’s IG live.

“Here at CamSoda, we champion exotic dancers, cam girls and sex workers,” Parker wrote. “We would be more than happy to accommodate your penchant for women and you’d be free to stream with them while they twerk in the background and more. We’d be willing to extend you an offer of up to $250,000. Get in touch with me and we can discuss details and hopefully reach an agreement.”

Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy Expresses Interest In Paul Pierce

There’s also another feasible option for Pierce; Barstool Sports. Founder Dave Portnoy already expressed interest Monday evening and then doubled down on trying to “make a run” at Paul, Tuesday morning, via Twitter.

Pierce was a regular on ESPN’s NBA Countdown and made frequent appearances on The Jump after playing 19 years in the NBA.

