Celtics Guard Payton Pritchard Provides Crucial Update on Foot Injury

The Boston Celtics have been plagued with injuries as of late, with key members such as Robert Williams and Jayson Tatum being impacted by sub-par health over the past week or so. Luckily, however, it appears some players’ fortunes are beginning to turn as hobbled guard Payton Pritchard provided a major update on his lingering lower-body ailment.

During a media session with CLNS Media Boston Sports Network Tuesday morning, when discussing the nagging heel injury that has impacted him for several weeks now, the point guard issued a statement claiming that he’ll “suit up tonight” against the Washington Wizards, noting that he “feels fine” and that he “wouldn’t go out there if I knew I couldn’t compete.”

“I took care of it…Obviously, it’s something that might linger for a little bit, but it’s nothing serious,” Pritchard said when asked if there are any concerns about making his return.

Listed as “probable” to play in Washington, Pritchard seems rather confident that he’ll be making his return on Tuesday night following his nine-game injury-induced hiatus.

Malcolm Brogdon Issues Strong Statement on Jaylen Brown

Following Jaylen Brown‘s recent 41-point performance against the Spurs, Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon was found praising the wing for his production, not just in the game but all season, during a post-game media session and went as far as to label him as the best shooting guard in the league.

“He’s the best shooting guard in the league,” Brogdon said. “He’ll be All-NBA. He’ll make one of the teams this year. And his game really speaks for himself. When JT is out, he’s a #1 option, and he’s showing that he can be that. He’s put in the work. He’s evolved since we came to the league together. He’s evolved and taken giant steps forward every year. He’s playing at an extremely high level.”

Brown, a two-time All-Star, finds himself in the middle of arguably the best season of his already impressive NBA career. Through 63 games played the wing is posting stellar averages of 27.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals on 49.4% shooting from the floor.

Jaylen Brown Prediction Would Benefit Celtics

Despite his impressive season thus far, Jaylen Brown has worried a large chunk of Celtics fans with some recent remarks in which he suggests there’s a chance he could end up leaving Boston at some point down the line.

Though fans may be on high alert as of right now, a recent prediction made by Bleacher Report would almost certainly temper their fears of a Brown ouster, as writer Dan Favale believes wing will end up being selected to his first All-NBA team this season which, as a result, could give the C’s the upper hand in retaining him for the long-haul.

“Jaylen Brown has a ton of money on the line as we start deliberating All-NBA bids,” Favale wrote. “If he makes one of the three teams, he’ll be eligible to ink a four-year supermax extension worth a hair under $218 million. Merely having the ability to sign that deal would go a long way toward clarifying his future with the Boston Celtics. At the moment, there’s not too much cause to fret over ambiguous comments. Without a first-career All-NBA nod, he can only put pen to paper on an extension that nets him a 120 percent raise. It makes all the financial sense in the world for him to hit free agency in 2024.”

With both familiarity with the system and a successful track record on their side, should the Celtics be eligible to offer up a max extension before his current deal expires in 2024, the odds of Jaylen Brown re-upping with the franchise would seemingly grow exponentially.