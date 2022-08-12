Proposed Blockbuster Lands Celtics Veteran Superstar and $32 Million Sharpshooter

Over recent weeks, the Boston Celtics have been linked with a trade for Kevin Durant.

On July 25, The Atheltic’s Shams Charania reported that Boston had offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and future draft assets in return for the superstar forward, but the Brooklyn Nets countered with a much larger return coming their way.

Unfortunately, there has been little movement since that reported discussion between the two front offices. However, there has since been a plethora of trade proposals being floated by members of the media – all of which see the Celtics giving up numerous players in return for Durant, costing them much-needed depth across the board.

I have this uneasy feeling the Celtics are going to trade for KD. Every time I refresh my timeline here, I'm partially covering my eyes like a kid watching a horror movie. — Chuck M. (@McK_Chuck) August 11, 2022

In an August 12 trade proposal by Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, the Celtics still acquire Brooklyn’s superstar forward, but they also land veteran sharpshooter, Seth Curry as part of the deal. The trade proposal looks like this:

Boston Celtics Receive

Kevin Durant

Seth Curry

Brooklyn Nets Receive

Jaylen Brown

Derrick White

Grant Williams

Two future first-round draft picks

“Boston is “a desired landing spot” for Durant, per SNY’s Ian Begley, plus it might have the ultimate trade chip in these talks with Brown, a 25-year-old All-Star swingman… A Durant-Jayson Tatum tandem has a chance to be the Association’s best, while Curry would provide scoring and sharpshooting to a backcourt that failed to consistently deliver it in the postseason’s biggest moments,” Buckley wrote.

Presently, it seems unlikely that Brooklyn would willingly part ways with both Durant and Curry, but if the saga continues to drag itself out, it may be the best way for the Nets to sweeten any trade discussions.

NBA Executive Believes Brown is Happy to Stay in Boston

With Brown’s name being floated around as a makeweight for Durant, it’s fair to be concerned about his willingness to remain with the Celtics long term – assuming a trade doesn’t materialize.

Right now, Brown has two years remaining on his current contract, leading many fans to believe he could be a potential flight risk once his current deal expires. However, when speaking to Heavy.com’s Steve Bulpett, under the condition of anonymity, one NBA executive noted that he believes Brown will likely remain loyal to Boston moving forwards.

NEW at Heavy Sports:

Like it or not, the Jaylen Brown/Kevin Durant rumors are here to stay. Sources explain why… Plus, how Brown is viewed around the league — and an NBA exec who believes the @Celtics' wing is "all-in on Boston."https://t.co/MVNAHbw4dp — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) August 12, 2022

“I think Jaylen IS (committed) long term. If they want him long-term and they’re going to pay him the contract he deserves, I think he’s all-in on Boston. From everything I’ve been told, Jaylen’s a loyal guy. I know frustration can happen when things aren’t going well, and I think we saw some of that earlier in this past season. But when you take a step back and look at things, I think he wants to be there. And any problems that could ever happen with that relationship would probably have to come from him getting the idea that they’re not in on him. And right now I don’t see that from the Celtics. I think they know what they have in Jaylen — now and for the future — and they want to keep that going,” The executive said.

Despite Brown’s current predicament of being included in the non-stop Durant rumors, the Celtics are still able to offer the Georgia native the most money once his current contract expires, and providing Brad Stevens is willing to pay a premium, the Celtics could continue to build around their star wing pairing of Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Celtics Considered Leading Team in Durant Sweepstakes

Shockingly, there hasn’t been the swell of interest one would expect a superstar of Durant’s caliber to generate – with most teams choosing to stand pat and watch the situation unfold.

At present, the Celtics, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors, and Philadelphia 76ers are the teams many consider to be in the running for Durant’s signature. Yet, out of those five franchises, only Boston can offer a ready-made star who is just about to enter his prime years, thus making them the front-runners in any discussion.

According to Charania, who spoke on an August 9 episode of the Pat McAfee show, the Celtics have the ability to offer the most enticing trade package – although they are currently not willing to do so.

"The Boston Celtics are a leading team for Kevin Durant when you look at the pieces that they have" ~@ShamsCharania#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/cWi1NLl87z — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 9, 2022

“When you look at the landscape, the Celtics are probably a leading team for Kevin Durant when you look at the pieces that they have. (They have) Jaylen Brown, (they’re) able to add draft picks, other players. If Brooklyn goes that direction, you want as much as you can get, and that includes Marcus Smart, draft picks, which right now, from what I’m told, Boston’s not inclined to do,” Charania said.

As things stand, both Boston and Brooklyn are at a standstill in their discussions, and it doesn’t look like we will see any significant movement in the coming weeks – which means this trade saga could potentially drag into the start of the season, at which point, Brooklyn may have to lower their asking price. Perhaps that’s what all interested parties are currently waiting for – only time will tell.