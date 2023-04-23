Since the Boston Celtics acquired Malcolm Brogdon in the summer of 2022, Payton Pritchard‘s role within the rotation has seriously diminished.

According to an Eastern Conference executive, who spoke with Heavy on Sports’ Sean Deveney under the condition of anonymity, the Orlando Magic could be a potential trade partner for the sharpshooting guard this summer – assuming Boston is willing to listen to offers.

Payton Pritchard hits a game-winning bucket to beat the Heat. pic.twitter.com/N7TFL4KN31 — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) January 7, 2021

“It would be a surprise if they move him unless they get a very good offer,” The executive said. “You see it more and more that teams want to wait to give a player the extension, then trade him when the extension kicks in because it gives you higher leverage. Orlando has had its eye on him; that is an interesting potential fit.”

Pritchard, 25, has only participated in 48 regular-season games this year, notching a career-low 13.4 minutes per game while averaging 5.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game on 49.5% shooting from two-point range and 36.4% from the perimeter.

Payton Pritchard Wants a Bigger Role

During a January 29 appearance on the Point Forward podcast with Evan Turner and Andre Iguodala, Payton Pritchard discussed his limited role in Boston this season before noting how he wants to be in a position to have an impactful role on a team.

Play

Video Video related to rebuilding team ‘has eyes on’ celtics’ displaced guard payton pritchard 2023-04-23T15:36:10-04:00

“I definitely do. It’s obviously what I work for. I think that’s what Brad and them know, too. We’ve had that discussion but — a bigger role. I want to be part of a winning culture but I want to also help that, be a really big piece of that. I’m not saying it’s the best player on the team but I don’t know what my future holds unless I can take that next step. I don’t know what it is in five or 10 years but I just want to look back and know that I put my best foot forward. I put all the work in so whatever happens I can live with as long as I did it my way. That’s the most important thing for me,” Pritchard said.

Should the Magic acquire Pritchard, he will likely get the role he’s looking for as an offensive spark plug off the bench who can push the pace and stretch the floor.

Payton Pritchard is Focused on the Current Season

After Brad Stevens failed to secure a trade for Pritchard at the February 9 trade deadline, the sharpshooting guard addressed his mindset with the media, noting how his focus will remain on helping the Celtics lift a championship.

"I love this organization. This whole thing is about me wanting to play because that's what I love to do." Payton Pritchard wants to clear up his feelings for Boston, and his teammates after expressing wanting more playing time before the trade deadline pic.twitter.com/WR6Ez2ts2P — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 12, 2023

“My minds already reset, and I’ve already been open about where I was at. And I’m here now. I’m a professional at the end of the day, I’m gonna work, and any minute I’m gonna play because I love to play basketball. This whole thing about what everybody’s been saying, you know, I love this city, I love this organization, I love my teammates, this is like one of the best…I’m here, and I do love it here, and I’m committed. I wanna help this team any way I can to win a championship,” Pritchard said.

Pritchard has yet to see the floor in the 2023 playoffs and could find himself riding the bench throughout the Celtics’ run unless they’re forced to sit one of Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, or Derrick White due to injury. As such, it will be interesting to see if Pritchard is still with the Celtics by the time they enter training camp ahead of the 2023-24 season.