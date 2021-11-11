Robert Williams the Defensive Quarterback

The Boston Celtics had just dispatched the Toronto Raptors in what was seemingly a revenge game after getting blown out by Nick Nurse’s men in the second game of the season, when Josh Richardson shared his thoughts on Robert Williams’ defensive impact.

“I think Rob’s been doing a great job of quarterbacking the defense, calling switches, calling coverages,” Richardson told the media following the Celtics 16-point victory over the Raptors.





Williams produced a stellar performance during the November 10th contest, ending the game with 16 points, 13 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist, and a block in 24 minutes of gameplay. In what was retribution for how the Raptors defeated the Celtics earlier this year, Boston dominated the offensive glass, pulling down 12 boards as a collective, per NBA Stats.

Yet, it was Williams who impressed on the offensive boards with his intensity and aggression, as he ended the game with a career-high eight offensive rebounds per StatMuse.

“We returned the favor somewhat after what they did to us in the first game; they were switching everything, which was causing some cross matches there. When we had isolations and penetrations to the basket, we really told our big’s to attack the glass, make them pay, and that’s the first part of keeping them out in transition, making them focus on boxing us out and slow down their transition as well,” Udoka said after the Celtics dominated the Raptors on the offensive glass, winning the battle 12-to-6.

Celtics Roster Excited About Williams’ Development

Williams’ talent has never been in question, but due to a slew of injuries during his early career, he’s been limited in his development to start his NBA career. However, whenever Williams has been given the opportunity, he’s flashed signs of a high-caliber rim-runner who can protect the rim, offer vertical spacing, and carve open defenses with some exceptional passing from the center position.

After an aggressive game from the Celtics young center, veteran guard Marcus Smart discussed the team’s excitement at Williams’ continued development.

“Rob has a lot to go, he has a lot more to give, we know that, and we love it. He’s finally starting to step into his own, and we’re excited for him, and he’s excited to continue to progress and help himself and better this team. We love everything that Rob is doing, we’re excited for him, and everything he does for this team is much needed, and we very much appreciate it.”





Play



For Williams’ his performance was just part of the job, and he remained humbled when answering questions about his physical presence on the offensive end.

“I just noticed our team was lacking (in rebounding) both offensively and defensively, just the different energy and the physicality. Obviously, in the last game against Toronto, they tore us up on the boards,” Williams said, “It was all aggression, it was all aggression, and to be honest, I think we as a team did a great job of rebounding, not just me. We knew we were lacking there, so I feel like that’s what we stepped up with.”

According to StatMuse, Williams’ previous career-high on the offensive boards was six, a feat he has achieved three times, the most recent being against the Charlotte Hornets in late October.

Williams Displays Defensive Understanding in Press Conference

We rarely hear an NBA player or coach speak about their defensive coverages by naming their play calls. Usually, we’re treated to some nomenclature about a team’s switching or drop systems and if they’re running a version of zone coverage.

Yet, during his time with the media after the Raptors game, Williams spoke on the team’s ability to switch between multiple defensive coverages and named them by play call.

“With the defensive setting, it just depends on personnel and who we’re playing; we may switch defense ten times a game, it just depends. I’m just glad we did do that, so our guys are getting used to playing each type of defense; it may not always be 15, it may not always be red, may not always be 14 and 13, so you got to pick up on it.”





Play



Williams has recently signed a contract extension with the Celtics, which will keep him with the team through the 2025-26 NBA season per Spotrac. Next up for the Celtics is a tough battle against the reigning NBA champions, the Milwaukee Bucks, as Boston looks to take their season to .500 following a slow start.