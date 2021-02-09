Why Celtics Should Recruit This Hall Of Fame Legend Soon

The 2020-21 Boston Celtics (12-10) could certainly use some Kevin Garnett in their lives. They’re 4-6 in their last ten outings and are only one pair of losses away from being .500.

Given the team’s current state, a good kick in the, you know what — in the context of perhaps, a virtual chat of some sort — is what this team could truly benefit from. Celtics head coach Brad Stevens should enlist Garnett to, at least, set up some sort of chat between KG and his team.

Garnett is regarded as one of the league’s fiercest power forwards to ever play the game. The NBA’s 2004 Most Valuable Player, 2008 Defensive Player of the Year, and Celtics champion also made 12 NBA All-Defensive teams. On his way to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, The Big Ticket has knowledge most plentiful for the 2021 C’s.

The Celtics, currently fifth in the Eastern Conference, are in danger of slipping out of top-tier standing. Opposing teams are averaging 109.2 points per game against Boston, which is sixth for the fewest points allowed, however, limiting its opponents to its typical point mark wasn’t enough, out West.

Throughout the first four games of their west coast road trip, the Celtics, against the likes of the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Clippers, and Phoenix Suns, limited their opponents to 109.5 points per game average and still evenly split the outcomes of their games, including a 100-91 defeat against the Suns.

Why Celtics Should Enlist Kevin Garnett As The Team’s Motivator

What this Celtics team needs is the kind of inspiration statistics and data can’t measure. If Boston is going to close out its five-game road trip on a good note and hand the league-leading Utah Jazz only its sixth loss in 25 tries, it needs a good pep talk that should occur on a weekly basis.

Kevin, in the midst of promoting the release of his upcoming memoir entitled, “KG A to Z,” spoke to the New York Times recently and explained why he thinks he can offer a unique perspective for players in the league, today.

Kevin Garnett: ‘I Want To Be Able To Share The Gems That I Was Able To Acquire Over The Years’

Playing 21 seasons in the NBA will do that to a Hall of Fame power forward.

“There’s a bunch of guys who I watch and see things I can help with: face-ups, how they rip through, and how they hold the ball,” Garnett told NYT. “Anticipation on defense. A lot of these guys get into foul trouble because they’re not in the right position. I want to be able to share the gems that I was able to acquire over the years.”

Being the guy to turn to for advice means a lot of Garnett — so much so, he wants to embrace an “Uncle Kevin” role.

“I went to the league and said I wanted to do this thing called “Uncle Kevin” where I would go around and chop it up with youngsters and give insight, pointers, views,” Garnett said. “The league liked it. Nothing is for free, but maybe I’ll bring the “Uncle Kevin” idea back up with Adam.”

For Boston’s sake, don’t worry about calling the NBA commissioner, Kevin. Just place a call to Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge about the whole “Uncle Kevin” idea, instead.

He’ll love it.

