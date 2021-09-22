Celtics Strike Deal With Beloved Knicks Guard, Work Out Ex-Magic Forward: Report

The Boston Celtics continue to put the final touches on their roster ahead of training camp. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the team has agreed to a camp deal with free-agent guard Theo Pinson.

The 25-year-old North Carolina product appeared in 17 games with the New York Knicks last season but logged just 34 total minutes of court time. Undrafted in 2018, Pinson landed a two-way deal with the Brooklyn Nets, where he spent the first two seasons of his career. Over that time, he appeared in 51 games averaging 3.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 11.3 minutes per game.

The Hype Man





Play



The BEST of Theo Pinson and Knicks Bench Celebrations and Reactions Check out the BEST Theo Pinson and Knicks bench reactions from this season heading into the All-Star Break! *Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute… 2021-03-06T03:27:36Z

While the production may not be overly impressive, it’s Pinson’s energy — typically from the bench — that has earned him praise as one of the best teammates in all of basketball. Take a look:

His greatest success professionally has come by way of the G League, where he averaged 19.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists over two seasons for the Long Island Nets, earning G League Second Team and G League All-Rookie honors in 2019.

Collegiately, Pinson spent four years at Chapel Hill, including serving as the Tar Heels’ starting shooting guard in their 2016-17 title run. As for his hopes of locking down a roster spot in Boston, Pinson will likely have an uphill battle on his hands as he attempts to latch on to a two-way or full-time spot. However, his energy and defensive traits give him a chance behind All-Star wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Pinson’s addition leaves one open spot on the Celtics’ training camp roster, which is set to tip off on September 28th.

The latest Celtics news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Celtics newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Celtics!

Celtics Taking a Look at Gary Clark

Perhaps the final spot on Boston’s training camp roster could go to Gary Clark. The free-agent forward is working out for the Celtics, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

Clark, 26, checks in at 6-foot-6-inches and 225 pounds and has flashed some versatility as a combo forward in the past. With that said, should the C’s add Clark to the roster, his best chance of notching minutes would likely be at the 4-spot, competing with the likes of Grant Williams and the newly acquired Juancho Hernangomez — and even then, that may be a stretch.

Hopeful to embark on his fourth NBA campaign, Clark has spent time with four different organizations since entering the league undrafted out of Cincinnati in 2018. Spanning across stints with the Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets, Clark has appeared In 132 career games (18 starts) and averaged 3.2 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest. His most promising campaign came back in 2019 where he knocked down 35.1% of his 111 3-point attempts on the season.

Clark was actually part of the trade that shipped Aaron Gordon to Denver last season — a player the Celtics were readily linked to leading up to the deadline. However, while the Nuggets have since rewarded Gordon with a $92 million extension, they sent Clark packing after just two games. He went on to close out the year on a two-way deal with the Sixers.

READ NEXT