Veteran Point Guard is Celtics ‘Top Target in 2021 Free Agency,’ per Analyst 

While it’s beginning to look as if Kemba Walker will possibly yield the Oklahoma City Thunder a bigger return than he did the Boston Celtics, the latter are likely grateful that they were simply able to rid themselves of the veteran’s ill-favored contract. Getting out from under the near $74 million owed to Walker through 2023 can be chalked up as a win for Brad Stevens’ first major move as the team’s president of basketball operations. Not to mention, Al Horford once again donning Celtics Green isn’t a bad sight — as Jayson Tatum would surely attest to.

With that said, the Walker move doesn’t come without its potential drawbacks, mainly who will assume the starting point guard role in Beantown due to the four-time All-Star’s endless absence.

Is Marcus Smart primed to inherit the gig? Could Yam Madar live up to the lofty hype following him? Will Payton Pritchard continue to trend upwards in year two? All three of these possibilities theoretically have the chance to come to fruition in 2021. If this were the case, the Celtics would find themselves with a more than serviceable point guard rotation playing off ball-dominant wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Yet, rather than leaving things up to chance, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz believes the Cs should instead dip their hands in the free agency pool to fill their starting point guard vacancy.

McConnell, the Celtics’ ‘Ideal’ Starting Point Guard?

While many Celtics fans have been clamoring for their team to make a run at Malcolm Brogdon this summer, Swartz envisions Boston making a run at a different Indiana Pacers point guard. “Based on available cap space, team weaknesses and positional needs,” the B/R columnist deemed veteran TJ McConnell as Boston’s “top target in 2021 free agency,” ideally slotting in as the team’s “starting point guard” next season.