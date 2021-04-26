Celtics Rumored as Favorites to Land 2x All-Star Wing on ‘Buy-Low’ Deal

Despite losing three of their last four games, the Boston Celtics have seen an overall uptick in success over the past month, racking up a 9-4 record in April — tied for third-best in the East. Still, games such as Sunday’s beatdown at the hands of the Charlotte Hornets prove that Boston most likely needs another piece or two to truly elevate themselves into the surefire title contenders that so many pegged them to be entering the year.

There was hope that piece would come via this past trade deadline. Yes, Danny Ainge did pull the trigger on a move for a valuable wing in Evan Fournier. However, Fournier’s upside pales in comparison to that of some of the other upper-echelon talents the Cs were readily linked to leading up to March 25th. One of those players commonly floated as a fit in Beantown was Victor Oladipo, who was ultimately dealt to the Miami Heat.

Thus far the move to South Beach has not gone the way many expected for the two-time All-Star. Oladipo suffered an injury earlier this month and has been a mysterious absence from the Heat lineup of late. Kendrick Nunn has stepped up admirably in his place and by most accounts looks likely to retain the starting gig even if Oladipo were to return for a playoff run.

With the 28-year-old set to hit the open market this offseason and looking less and less likely to serve as a mainstay in the Heat’s long-term plans, Bleacher Report’s Mandela Namaste believes the Celtics will be the team to take a swing on the reclamation project this summer.

Celtics Predicted to Sign Oladipo This Offseason

Once viewed as one of the better two-way players in the NBA, injuries have led to Oladipo’s star falling — which Namaste believes work in Boston’s favor.