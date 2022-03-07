Marcus Smart, Celtics Twitter Reacts to Jayson Tatum’s Record-Setting Push

Jayson Tatum continued his current hot streak on March 6 as he dropped 54 points, leading the Boston Celtics to victory against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.

This was Tatum’s fourth game regular-season game of scoring 50 or more points, which tied Larry Bird’s long-standing Boston Celtics record. At just 24-years-old, it’s clear that Tatum will soon surpass Bird and become the Celtic’s all-time leader in 50-point games throughout the regular season.

It’s a small milestone, but an impressive one nonetheless.

Tatum actually has six 50-point games, but two of those occurred during the playoffs, which are counted separately to the regular season, otherwise, he would already have surpassed Bird’s record and would be the Celtics All-Time leader in 50-point games. Of course, for Tatum, those accolades are a nice feather in his cap, but winning is the ultimate goal, which is why he raised his game to new heights against the Nets.

Marcus Smart Heaps Praise on Tatum

Marcus Smart has been a member of the Celtics longer than Tatum has been in the league. So, when it comes to discussing the All-Star’s development, both long-term and short-term, not many people are better placed to weigh in than Smart.

Speaking to the media following Boston’s win over Brooklyn, the Celtics point guard gave a thoughtful answer as to why Tatum has suddenly taken such a notable jump in his development, and why it’s translating onto the court.

“He stopped trying to force it and started making the right read, making the game easier for himself. He’s not trying to beat every double-team that comes his way, and that’s allowing him to do what he does late in the game. He has legs late in the fourth quarter to take over the game.

And that’s what it’s all about, when you’re a great player, that’s what it’s all about. Having those legs in the crunch time to be able to do that, and the way you do that is getting everybody else involved and picking your spots wisely, and he’s doing a great job of that. Him and Jaylen, they both are. That’s the reason why we’re doing what we’re doing. Two players that get us going on the offensive end, two players that make sure we get great shots, either for themselves or for the team,” Marcus said when asked about Tatum’s individual development this season.





Celtics Twitter Reacts to Tatum’s Scoring Outburst

Celtics fans are used to exceptional performances from Tatum at this point, that’s why he’s their star player. But it never gets old when you see the St. Louis native raise his game against some of the most talented players in the league, so witnessing him outperform Kevin Durant was a spectacle most fans weren’t prepared for, but thoroughly appreciated.

A quick scroll through Celtics Twitter goes to show the level of appreciation the fan base had for Tatum’s scoring outburst and the Celtics’ overall performance, and that appreciation carried on into the following day, too.

Jayson Tatum matched up with Kevin Durant on 38 possessions and allowed 9 points He matched up with Kyrie Irving on 10 possessions and allowed 0 points — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) March 7, 2022

“I don’t like using the word superstar for a 24-year-old who isn’t close to his prime but Jayson Tatum played like a superstar yesterday,” @CM1661 wrote on Twitter.

“Jayson Tatum has 6 50 points games within 11 months. I hope people understand we are witnessing an all-time great right now. Enjoy the show,” @MikeAdxx Tweeted.

Jayson Tatum’s 54 point game against Kevin Durant was a masterpiece 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kHexUU0m7k — Celtics Junkies (@Celtics_Junkies) March 7, 2022

“If Jayson Tatum has a million number of fans, I am one of them. If Tatum has ten fans, I am one of them. If Tatum have only one fan then that is me. If Tatum has no fans, that means I am no longer on the earth. If the world is against Tatum, then I am against the world,” @AdamJTurke joked