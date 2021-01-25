Jaylen Brown Sets Astonishing NBA Record In Win Vs. Cavs

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown reached a career milestone that no other player in NBA history has ever achieved.

After tying his career-high – 42 points against the Philadelphia 76ers Friday night – Brown’s 33-point gem led the Celtics in their biggest blowout win of the season. Topping the Cleveland Cavaliers 141-103; Boston snapped its three-game losing streak.

But, what Jaylen did before watching the final frame from the comfort of the bench was impressively net all 33 points while playing only 19 minutes and 14 seconds on the court – which made him the first NBA player to do so.

Jaylen Brown Becomes The First NBA Player To Score 32 Points In Under 20 Minutes

According to Stathead.com, Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kevin Durant was the last player who scored 30 points in 19 minutes (Dec. 18, 2014, vs. Golden State Warriors), per Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow.

According to Stathead.com, Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kevin Durant was the last player who scored 30 points in 19 minutes (Dec. 18, 2014, vs. Golden State Warriors), per Celtics.com's Taylor Snow.

“I’m just grateful, just to be put in a position to have the responsibility and have weight and things like that,” Brown said. “I’ll always look forward to the challenge. I’m grateful that it’s finally got me here but I’m just trying to do my best with what I got.”

Have you ever been on a hot scoring streak like this before, in your life?

“I guess not, no,” Brown replied.

And when he was asked if he can sit back and relax for a moment to take in this remarkable accomplishment, Jaylen refused.

“Not really, we got a back-to-back playing against a tough team in Chicago,” Brown said. “I’m looking forward to the next one. Obviously, (I’m) extremely grateful to be in that position but I’m looking forward to the next one.”

The Celtics not only won in a big way on Sunday, but Brown’s hot streak also continued as his 33-point performance against Cleveland marks his seventh straight 20+ point performance, the 13th time he’s scored 20+ points, this season.

In scoring 32 on Sunday, Jaylen became the first player to achieve the feat of scoring over 30+ points in just over 19 minutes. If the Celtics weren’t crushing the Cavaliers so badly; none of this would have happened.

However, that was the kind of night Boston was having; its revamped defensive approach set the tone early when it held Cleveland to two points in three minutes (11-2). From there, the Celtics never let up as the defensive stops catapulted their offense to clutch a 38-21 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Brad Stevens On Jaylen Brown: ‘He’s Just Constantly Improved And He Has Never Lost His Aggressiveness’

Since clearing the NBA’s health and safety protocol, Brown’s offense hasn’t skipped a beat. In his last five games, he averaged 29.4 points on 51.9% shoot from the floor, including 44.4% from behind the arc.

“He’s been amazing scoring the ball, he really has,” Stevens said. “It looked like there that we’d be missing all those guys for a few games but he came back off of the health and safety protocol week and has been really, really good. Just a guy that we can go to every which way and sometimes the action can be defended well, and he can still make a play and get a basket. He’s just constantly improved and he has never lost his aggressiveness.”

