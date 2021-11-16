Celtics Make Final Decision on Dennis Schroder’s Starting Status

It hasn’t been all pretty, but to say Dennis Schroder has been a bargain for the Boston Celtics early on in 2021-22 would be an understatement. Averaging 17.1 points, 5.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game this season, the Cs are getting every cent of their money’s worth out of their one-year, $5.9 million flyer on the 28-year-old guard.

However, despite Schroder’s electric start — headlined by a near-career 38-point performance against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on November 12th — the plan remains that he will revert to the bench when All-Star wing Jaylen Brown returns from injury.

“Regarding him coming off the bench or starting, I think when Jaylen comes back, we’ll have our original starting lineup in there, put him back in that bench role,” head coach Ime Udoka said prior to Boston’s 98-92 victory over Cleveland, via NBC Sports Boston.

“But he’s a pseudo sixth starter for us, a guy that finishes games and in that role, he’s very comfortable. Like I said, he’s done both in this career,” Udoka added. “So we like our starting lineup originally and like the punch that him and Josh (Richardson) and some of the young guys bring off the bench, so we’ll go with that when everybody’s back healthy. But regarding Dennis, he is like I said, a natural scorer, he does get a little more leash to try to score the basketball but we also encourage them to find guys like he can.”

More to come…

The latest Celtics news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Celtics newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Celtics!

READ NEXT