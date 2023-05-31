Former Celtics Fan Favorite Uses Twitter to Clap Back at Reporter

After the Miami Heat eliminated the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, reporter Keith Smith reminded not only that Heat sharpshooter Max Strus was once on the Celtics, but as he recalled it, they chose former Celtics fan favorite Tacko Fall over him.

It's even worse. They cut him to keep Tacko. https://t.co/CsHgMrGlEw — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 30, 2023

Fall himself took exception to Smith’s words, saying that the latter’s version of events was not accurate while also making a personal request and shouting out his former teammate.

“Wrong Keith. Also I’m just grinding, enjoying my family and minding my business please leave my name out of this. And congrats to my guy Max!” Fall said via his personal Twitter.

Wrong Keith. Also I’m just grinding, enjoying my family and minding my business please leave my name out of this. And congrats to my guy Max! https://t.co/DP5jEhQn3h — Elhadji T Fall (@tackofall99) May 30, 2023

For reference, the Celtics had both Strus and Fall on their 2019 preseason roster, with Fall coming in on an Exhibit 10 contract and Strus signed to a partially guaranteed contract. To make a long story short, when it was all said and done, Strus was cut before the season began, while Fall was later signed to a two-way deal.

Fall played for the Celtics from 2019 to 2021, where he played 26 games.

Jimmy Butler Praises Celtics After Game 7

During his postgame press conference, Heat star Jimmy Butler gave his respect to the Celtics, saying that they’ll still be a good team for a long time.

“I’m not going to say losing three in a row is part of the Heat culture that we like to talk about because we don’t play to lose. We don’t want to lose. They’re an incredible team over there, and they will be for a while,” Jimmy Butler said.

With the series win over the Celtics, Butler is now 2-2 all-time against them in the playoffs, as he lost to them in the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs during his days with the Chicago Bulls. Since coming to the Heat, Butler has gone 2-1 against the Celtics, with all series having been played in the Eastern Conference Finals and the last two having gone the full seven games.

Malcolm Brogdon Says Celtics Lacked Defensive Identity

Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon called out the Celtics for failing to keep their defensive identity that made them as good as they were last season.

“It was THE issue,” Brogdon told reporters. “I think this was a team in the last year that prided themselves on defense. I think defense was our calling card. This year offense was our calling card. I don’t think you win championships with a high … with a better offense than you have a defense.”

"I don't think you win championships with a better offense than you do a defense… on any given night we'd let go of the rope." Malcolm Brogdon on Celtics not being able to find their defensive identity pic.twitter.com/EbjLGGiPAr — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 30, 2023

The Celtics ranked no. 10 in defensive rating among 16 playoff teams, allowing 112.9 points per 100 possessions. Their defense struggled to stop the Heat’s offense in the first three games of the Eastern Conference Finals, allowing 123, 111, and 128 points in Games 1 through 3, respectively.

However, the defense played much better in the four games that followed, allowing 99, 97, 103, and 103 in Games 4 through 7, respectively. The Celtics’ offense failed to show up in Game 7, putting up only 84 points in the deciding game, which could easily be attributed to Brogdon reportedly playing through a partial tendon tear in his shooting arm on top of Jayson Tatum’s ankle injury.