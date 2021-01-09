Breaking: Jayson Tatum Ruled Out Due To COVID-19 Protocols

Breaking: Jayson Tatum Ruled Out Due To COVID-19 Protocols

Getty Images Kemba Walker celebrates with Jayson Tatum the Boston Celtics

After the Boston Celtics learned they would be without three members of their frontcourt due to the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the news of Jayson Tatum was a bombshell.

According to The Athletic & Stadium’s Shams Charania, Tatum is expected to enter quarantine and will miss anywhere between 10-to-14 days due to the league’s health and safety protocol. Tatum, who’s in the midst of the best start of his career, is currently averaging 26.9 points while shooting at a 46.4% clip to go with his 7.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

The hot offensive start also triggered two game-winning shots for Jayson – someone who before the start of the season only had one game-winner on his NBA resume; 10 games into the 2021 campaign and he’s already doubled that number. His 32 points on 14-of-27 attempts to go with his 5 rebounds were enough to seal a 116-107 win over the Wizards Friday night at TD Garden.

Now, the Celtics will have to carry on without their prolific scorer.

Jaylen Brown’s Time To Step Up & Kemba Walker’s Waiting In The Wings

Jaylen Brown, who’s also off to his quickest start to the regular season, will have to step up in a big way. In losing Tatum, Boston not only loses point-production; they’re losing one of the Celtics’ better playmakers.

However, Brown’s approach alongside Tatum, this season, has exemplified improvement in a secondary facilitating role – an important facet of the game for a shorthanded team such as the Celtics. Jaylen’s currently averaging a career-best 3.5 assists this year.

With top-tier Eastern Conference juggernauts like the Miami Heat and a back-to-back set in Philadelphia against the 76ers on the docket, Brown will take on the challenge of leading the ship while All-Star point guard Kemba Walker inches closer to a potential return next week.

