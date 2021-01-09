Breaking: Jayson Tatum Ruled Out Due To COVID-19 Protocols

After the Boston Celtics learned they would be without three members of their frontcourt due to the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the news of Jayson Tatum was a bombshell.

According to The Athletic & Stadium’s Shams Charania, Tatum is expected to enter quarantine and will miss anywhere between 10-to-14 days due to the league’s health and safety protocol. Tatum, who’s in the midst of the best start of his career, is currently averaging 26.9 points while shooting at a 46.4% clip to go with his 7.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Boston Celtics All-NBA star Jayson Tatum is expected to enter quarantine and miss 10-to-14 days due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 9, 2021

Boston Celtics’ All-Star Jayson Tatum Ruled Out For 10-To-14 Days Due To COVID-19 Protocol

The hot offensive start also triggered two game-winning shots for Jayson – someone who before the start of the season only had one game-winner on his NBA resume; 10 games into the 2021 campaign and he’s already doubled that number. His 32 points on 14-of-27 attempts to go with his 5 rebounds were enough to seal a 116-107 win over the Wizards Friday night at TD Garden.

Now, the Celtics will have to carry on without their prolific scorer.

Jaylen Brown’s Time To Step Up & Kemba Walker’s Waiting In The Wings

Jaylen Brown, who’s also off to his quickest start to the regular season, will have to step up in a big way. In losing Tatum, Boston not only loses point-production; they’re losing one of the Celtics’ better playmakers.

However, Brown’s approach alongside Tatum, this season, has exemplified improvement in a secondary facilitating role – an important facet of the game for a shorthanded team such as the Celtics. Jaylen’s currently averaging a career-best 3.5 assists this year.

With top-tier Eastern Conference juggernauts like the Miami Heat and a back-to-back set in Philadelphia against the 76ers on the docket, Brown will take on the challenge of leading the ship while All-Star point guard Kemba Walker inches closer to a potential return next week.

READ NEXT: Celtics Legend Compares Himself To Luka Doncic